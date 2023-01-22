ULCA: Six-for and a century, Kirk has game to remember for Wedderburn

EVCA ROUND 6, DAY 2: Downie bags seven wickets; Kulathunga cracks century
WEDDERBURN is back in pole position in the Upper Loddon Cricket Association after regaining top spot on Saturday.
Coming off back-to-back losses in its previous two games, Wedderburn returned to the winner's list with a 62-run victory over Boort-Yando.
The victory was headlined by a brilliant all-round performance by Wedderburn's Tom Kirk with, firstly, the ball and then the bat.
After winning the toss and bowling Wedderburn knocked over Boort-Yando for 99 with Kirk bagging six wickets.
Kirk snared 6-24 off six overs, taking six of the last seven wickets to fall.
Kirk's 6-24 are the ULCA's best bowling figures of the season so far.
Having one stage been 4-71, Boort-Yando lost 6-28 to be all out in the 23rd over.
After dominating with the ball, Kirk then outscored Boort-Yando off his own bat as he peeled off an unbeaten century.
Coming in with the score at 1-8, Kirk made 112 n.o. in Wedderburn's total of 4-161.
* In Saturday's other game, Bridgewater's Harry McKinley delivered a captain's knock in his side's win over Kingower.
McKinley cracked 110 off 101 balls in the Bulls' total of 178 batting first.
McKinley opened the batting and was the last batsman dismissed on the second-last ball of the innings, with his brilliant knock ended when out hit wicket off the bowling of Jayden Leach (3-17).
Kingower, which had entered Saturday in top spot, was all out for 116 in reply to be beaten by 62 runs.
The trio of Jay Bowen (4-28), Darcy Wood (3-17) and Tom McKinley (3-25) combined to take all 10 wickets for Bridgewater, which has now inflicted two of the four losses Kingower has suffered this season.
Kingower had been 9-66 before the last pair of David Rose (32) and Ben Rose (20 n.o.) put on 50 for the 10th wicket.
* Ladder - Wedderburn (42), Kingower (39), Arnold (30), Bridgewater (30), Boort-Yando (27).
* Next week - Wedderburn v Arnold, Bridgewater v Boort-Yando. Kingower bye.
