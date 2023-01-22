Bendigo Advertiser
WNBL: Spirit rally from 15 points down in second quarter to beat ladder-leading Boomers

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated January 22 2023 - 8:22pm, first published 5:31pm
Abbey Wehrung nailed five three-pointers against the Melbourne Boomers on Sunday. Picture by Noni Hyett

THE Bendigo Spirit pulled off a stirring second-half comeback to beat WNBL ladder-leaders Melbourne on Sunday.

