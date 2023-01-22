WNBL: Spirit rally from 15 points down in second quarter to beat ladder-leading Boomers

THE Bendigo Spirit pulled off a stirring second-half comeback to beat WNBL ladder-leaders Melbourne on Sunday.
The Spirit had their backs to the wall at the Melbourne Sports Centre when they were jumped early and trailed the Boomers by as many as 15 points during the second quarter.
But despite the absence of star co-captain Kelsey Griffin (hamstring) the Spirit showed tremendous resilience to, firstly, claw their way back into the game and then run over the top of the Boomers in the final quarter to win 81-76.
Facing a 27-12 deficit during the second term the Spirit had whittled the margin back to eight points at half-time as the Boomers led 46-38.
But the momentum the Spirit had gained heading into half-time was snapped by the Boomers, who opened the third term on an 11-5 run to build a 57-43 advantage.
But similarly to the second quarter the Spirit rallied and launched a 13-5 run to close out the term and cut the Boomers' lead to six at the final change.
The stage was set for a thrilling final term that started with the Spirit scoring the first seven points in the opening 1:51 to grab a one-point lead, 64-63.
Scores were later tied at 67-67 with 5:24 remaining before the Spirit unleashed what would prove to be their match-winning move.
Starting with a Kelly Wilson three-point play the Spirit peeled off a 7-2 run and wouldn't be headed for the rest of the game.
With the Spirit leading 79-76, the Boomers missed a pair of three-point shots by Sophie Burrows and Miela Goodchild, before Kelly Wilson grabbed the defensive rebound, was fouled with 23 seconds on the clock, made the two free throws and sealed one of the Spirit's great regular season wins in their history.
It was a win that improved the Spirit to 11-4.
The Spirit had four of their five starters score in double figures - Kelly Wilson (19), Anneli Maley (17), Abbey Wehrung (15) and Alex Wilson (10).
Maley also hauled down 12 rebounds, while Wehrung's 15 points came from five three-pointers.
Point guard Tessa Lavey played 16:41 minutes and had nine points in her return from a calf injury.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.