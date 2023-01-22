Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Photos

EVCA ROUND 6, DAY 2: Downie bags seven wickets; Kulathunga cracks century

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated January 22 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 1:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Axe Creek's Ash Dixon plays a shot through the off-side during Saturday's win over California Gully. Picture by Darren Howe
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.