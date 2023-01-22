EVCA ROUND 6, DAY 2: Downie bags seven wickets; Kulathunga cracks century

SEVEN wickets to Emu Creek's Tyrone Downie and a century to Axe Creek's Shiran Kulathunga were the standout individual performances on Saturday's day two of round six in the Emu Valley Cricket Association.
Co-captain Downie's seven wickets ensured the reigning premier Emus defended their score of 116 against Marong.
Chasing for the fifth time in their five games this season, the Panthers started the day already under the pump at 5-41, with Downie already having claimed three wickets on day one.
Downie added another four scalps on Saturday and the Panthers could muster just 40 more runs to be bowled out for 81.
Star all-rounder Downie finished with a superb 7-29 off 14.3 overs.
Downie's seven wickets featured six unassisted - three bowled and three lbw - while he also had a catch taken by wicket-keeper Trevor Pickthall.
Downie's 7-29 ranks No.12 on the list of the EVCA's best bowling figures dating back to 2006-07.
No Marong player got to 20 in the innings, with David Blume's 19 n.o. the highest score for the Panthers, who dropped to the bottom of the ladder with the loss, while the Emus closed within six points of the top four.
The Emus were 7-79 in their second innings.
* Axe Creek won its first game of the season on the back of a century to Shiran Kulathunga.
Chasing California Gully's 224 at California Gully Oval, the Cowboys cracked 286 in reply to win by 62 runs and beat the Cobras for the first time since 2012-13.
Kulathunga anchored the innings superbly with 118 that included 15 boundaries and two sixes, while team-mate Parminder Singh (56) made a half-century.
Kulathunga is in good touch having now scored 233 runs in his past three innings.
Competition leading wicket-taker Brad Webster took another three for the Cobras, finishing with 3-52 from 16 overs.
Cobras wicket-keeper Mick Galvin was kept busy behind the stumps taking four catches.
* Mandurang inflicted Spring Gully's first loss of the season, crushing the Crows by 139 runs at Pearce Reserve.
The Crows were unable to get halfway to the Rangas' total of 9-277 after being bowled out for 138 in the 42nd over as Mandurang moved back into the top four.
Opening bowlers Jeremy Hancock (5-42) and James Bailey (3-43) led the charge with the ball for the Rangas, with the Crows on the backfoot early when they were 3-6 after just 25 balls.
Hancock's 5-42 was his second five-wicket haul of the season after also earlier taking 5-63 against Sedgwick in round two.
Rhys Webb played a lone hand for the Crows, scoring 73 of their 138 runs off 74 balls with 14 boundaries.
* United has moved to the top of the ladder after a resounding 285-run win over West Bendigo at Ewing Park.
Defending their monster score of 9-408, the Tigers skittled the Redbacks for just 123.
Joe Hartney (2-22), Mac Whittle (2-26) and Dooley Niemann (2-3) all took two wickets each against a Redbacks' side where the decision to bowl first last week backfired.
Marcus Williamson (41) was the best with the bat for the Redbacks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark bendigoadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.