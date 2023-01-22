Hundreds walked through Bridgewater on Saturday evening to honour the life of Bella Canfield.
The 18-year-old sadly died in 2022 after she was hit by a car outside her home at Salisbury West.
At the time, tributes flowed from far and wide for the young woman taken too soon, and on Saturday, one year from the tragedy, family, friends and the community came together for a commemorative Walk for Bell.
The teen's mum, Linda Canfield said she was overwhelmed by the number of people who showed up.
"We just couldn't have asked for anything better," she said.
"To tell you the honest truth I don't know probably half of the [people here], a lot of them were friends and family but others are just people that Bella's touched or they've heard of our other advertisements and come along and joined."
Over 500 people registered for the 2.5 kilometre walk, with most signing up before the event but plenty registering on the day.
Starting at the Bridgewater Cemetery, the group walked towards the river and watering hole, finishing at Bridgewater Hotel, where Bella worked.
"She loved Bridgewater," Ms Canfield said. "She worked at Bridgewater Hotel here before she was going off to uni and she spent most of her time here.
"She loved the water hole. So the plan was let's just do a walk along the river and end up at the water hole for those that can walk that little bit further.
"Our goal was to not make it too big of a walk so that everyone was able to do it that one or two, no matter what their fitness was, a disability that everyone all shape sizes could do it."
The Walk For Bell was also part of a fundraiser for Righteous Pups. a cause close to Bella's heart due to her love of animals.
"They named one of their pups after Bella, called Bella Rose," Ms Canfield said.'
"To actually train a pup for someone that is needing her costs $35,000, so we're hoping to raise that."
Once fully trained, the service dog will assist someone with autism or type-1 diabetes.
To raise funds for an animal that will help someone is the perfect cause to honour her daughter, Ms Canfield said.
"[Bella] could always find that person that needed a little bit of help and she'd be there for them, she's just the kindest soul, beautiful soul," she said.
"She loved animals. She has every pet in the world but she'd try and get a baby lamb out of us every year.
"She just had a love of animals and Righteous Pups just fitted straight away."
Ms Canfield said they plan to hold the walk again next year.
