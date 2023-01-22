Bendigo Advertiser
Apprentice jockey Jett Stanley has a huge day out at Wangaratta

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 22 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 12:00pm
Jockey Jett Stanley with his father Brent and mother Paris and sisters Lexi (front) and Lulu celebrate his four wins and a 20th wedding anniversary at Wangaratta last Thursday.

APPRENTICE jockey Jett Stanley gave his Bendigo mum and dad the perfect 20th wedding anniversary gift by steering home a career-best-to-date four winners at Wangaratta last Thursday.

