Apprentice jockey Jett Stanley has a huge day out at Wangaratta

APPRENTICE jockey Jett Stanley gave his Bendigo mum and dad the perfect 20th wedding anniversary gift by steering home a career-best-to-date four winners at Wangaratta last Thursday.
The 18-year-old started the 10-race program in style by scoring wins in the opening two races aboard Brick'n'wood and Ruckman, before adding another race-to-race double on Oamanikka and Communication in races six and seven.
All four winners were trained by individual trainers with Brick'n'wood, Ruckman and Communication respectively prepared at Wangaratta by Steve Cunningham, Scott McIntosh and Adrian Corboy and Oamanikka trained at Geelong by Group 1 Australasian Oaks winning trainer Chris Calthorpe at Geelong.
It was the biggest win-haul of his career for Stanley, who started race riding in April of 2020 in Western Australia and is now apprenticed to Albury trainer Mitch Beer.
The teenager was as surprised as anyone with his return of four wins, with none of the winners starting as favourite and two of them saluting at odds of greater than 10-1.
"To be honest, I was heading to Wangaratta like I do to any other race meeting. That is, I had a few chances that could pop up," Stanley said.
"But I had no idea that I could have won four.
"I just feel happy after getting one win, so getting four is a really big achievement and I was rapt I was able to do it."
If he had to nominate one of his four winning rides as the standout, Stanley would choose his victory on the Calthorpe-trained Oamanikka.
"That was probably the favourite just because it had been 420 days without the horse having a win," he said.
"I feel like he was probably my best ride of the day."
Most pleasing of all for Stanley, he was able to help his mother Paris and father, Caulfield Cup winning jockey and now Bendigo trainer Brent, celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary, which fell on Thursday.
"I was happy to get the anniversary present for them," he said.
"Dad has always been that little whisper in the ear with his experience, but never too much or too little.
"He's always spot on and says what's needed to be said.
"Both mum and dad have never been anything else than totally supportive of me."
Stanley rated his four wins as up there with the most special moments in his blossoming career, alongside his first metropolitan win, three apprentice race wins, a treble on debut in New South Wales and, of course, his first win on one of dad's horses at last year's Bendigo Cup meeting aboard El Salto.
"All great moments, but the one with dad definitely comes out on top," he said.
Stanley has already packed much into his nearly three-year career, spending the first 18 months under Grant and Alana Williams in Western Australia, where he rode 32 winners, ten of them in metropolitan races, before taking up base in Albury in June last year.
He is certain he pulled the right rein with both moves.
"Things with Mitch are going fabulous. I live with him and we get along really well, so, it's been a real bonus with how I feel and how I approach race meetings," he said.
"And being in Western Australia taught me a lot about how to ride in races and getting horses into good positions and getting them travelling so they can finish off.
"It really created a path for me back over here.
"I went to Flemington for one ride on Friday and then I've got Goulburn on Monday - two different places in two different states.
"It's great to be able to go anywhere and get the experience up."
With 59 wins in his career so far, the energetic apprentice has at least one ambition on his mind in 2023.
"I've set myself the goal of hopefully becoming a city-class apprentice, but we'll see how it goes," he said.
"I rode in the city last Friday, so hopefully I can keep improving from there.
"There's nowhere I won't go (for a ride) - I have saddle, I will travel."
