GOLF: In-form Roberts savours winning Tasmanian double

BELVOIR Park Golf Club's Jazy Roberts has savoured a winning double in Tasmania.
Roberts backed up her win in the Tasmanian Junior Amateur early last week by also taking out the Tasmania Junior Masters at the Mowbray Golf Club.
Played over four rounds on Thursday and Friday, Roberts was a runaway winner of the Junior Masters by 13 shots as she blitzed the course, finishing -16 to further enhance her rising star reputation.
A par 72 course, Roberts carded rounds of 71, 66, 67 and 68, with the duo of Millie Komulainen and Jorjah Bailey finishing in a distant tie for second at -3.
Roberts, Komulainen and Bailey were the only three players for the tournament to shoot under par.
Roberts' dominant win on Friday came on the same day in which she was one of six players picked in the Australian team to compete at the upcoming Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific tournament.
The WAAP will be held at the Singapore Island Golf Club from March 9-12, with the winner of the 72-hole stroke play event to earn exemptions into three major championships - the AIG Women's Open, Chevron Championship and Amundi Evian Championship.
The winner will also be invited to the Augusta National Women's Amateur and the Korean LPGA's Hanna Financial Group Championship.
For 17-year-old Roberts - who has a World Amateur Golf ranking of 168 - it will be her first taste of international competition.
Roberts joins Justice Bosion, Caitlin Pierce, Sarah Hammet, Keeley Marx and Abbie Teasdale in the Australian team.
"The opportunities available to the six players chosen to represent Australia on the Asia-Pacific stage are simply incredible and we cannot wait to see them test themselves amongst a strong field," Golf Australia's general manager high performance Brad James said on Friday.
"The squad is youthful with Justice and Keeley only recently emerging from the junior ranks, Sarah and Jazy are still juniors themselves and Caitlin and Abbie are only 20. That's very exciting because they bring a fresh energy and they're hungry to learn, improve and perform.
"The six of them all made impressive strides in 2022 and having the chance to represent their country with exemptions into major championships on the line will be a brilliant step in their development."
