Located at the Dai Gum San precinct, the Golden Dragon Museum hosts one of the most significant collection of Chinese materials and items in the country, but it risks falling behind the global standard, according to CEO Hugo Leschen.
The museum's recent $1.2 million project, funded by the state government and the City of Greater Bendigo, has seen the front of house upgraded, as well as the restaurant and kitchen refurbished.
Mr Leschen said it was "the most significant infrastructure project" since the museum opened.
However, the museum lacks a temporary exhibition space, similar to the one at Bendigo Art Gallery.
MORE NEWS: Lunar New Year celebrations kick off
"The museum opened in 1991 and it has two galleries, the Sun Loong and the Loong Gallery, and it really needs a third," Mr Leschen said.
"People visit museums for two reasons, one is to see the favorites from the permanent collection and the other is to see temporary exhibitions.
"It's really those temporary exhibitions that bring vitality and dynamism to the exhibition program, so we are missing that third element."
Mr Leschen said also missing is back of house storage and archives, which most contemporary museum's need.
"We no longer have a museum that is fit for purpose," he said. "That's not a bad situation to be in; it's like having a wonderful oil painting, but a bad frame."
Mr Leschen said he hopes to see the redevelopment begin in the next two to three years.
MORE STORIES:
While the restaurant, Hawker at the Museum has been redeveloped, staff shortages have impacted its ability to stay open.
Once it re-opens on February 21, Mr Leschen said an outdoor dining area will be established.
"Once we get the restaurant up and up and operating fully, it'll be a fantastic place to come especially in the warmest summer and autumn evenings," he said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.