On Saturday evening, Jed Zimmer powered towards the Queen Elizabeth Oval on his bike, completing his mammoth twenty-four hour fundraiser for Suicide Prevention Awareness Network Central Victoria.
The ultimate challenge started at 3am on Saturday, with Mr Zimmer completing 700 calories on the Skierg machine, as well as 200 push-ups and 700 push-ups.
He then swam for over a kilometre, ran 20 kilometres, and swam again for about three kilometres.
Finishing with a 100 kilometre bike ride through Huntly, Raywood, and Myers Flat, Mr Zimmer was greeted with his close mates, family, footy club and supporters for a celebration at the QEO.
"Seeing all these boys here with me, that makes it pretty clear why I'm doing it and it's a lot easier having them all here," he said.
Mr Zimmer set himself a target of $5000, which was easily smashed, raising north of $14,000 for SPAN CV.
No stranger to physical challenges, Mr Zimmer completed 1000 push-ups a day and walked the length of a marathon in June, as well as doing 3318 push-ups on June 30 to raise money for headspace.
"Organizations like [SPAN] rely on funds to be able to keep going," he said. "So it is just a real small part that I can play in that.
"It's also about creating the awareness and I think this highlights that. Just seeing 30 of my close mates here helping me get through it, that just stands out to me why this stuff is so awesome.
"At the end of the day we've all got our certain struggles, whether that be financial stuff, mental stuff, or physical. But it's so important to just come together and help each other through those challenging times."
Mr Zimmer and SPAN CV founder Alannah McGregor were named Greater Bendigo's Young Citizen of the Year and Citizen of the Year respectively.
It was there they formed a special bond.
"I was absolutely blown away with his enthusiasm and willingness to help anybody all the time," Ms McGregor said.
"The fact that he is doing this challenge and donating the proceeds to SPAN will make a huge difference to our work in raising awareness and in suicide prevention."
Ms McGregor said a big part of suicide prevention was knowing there was someone there supporting you through the tough moments.
"It certainly makes a difference to people to not feel alone and to know that someone's got their back, even if it is just sitting with you when you can't talk," she said.
