BDCA ROUND 10: Johnstone bags six wickets as Goers keep hold of spot in top four

BENDIGO has retained its position in the Bendigo District Cricket Association top four after securing a vital win over White Hills on Saturday.
Both the Goers (4th) and Demons (5th) had gone into the clash at Atkins Street on 30 points apiece, with the winner to end the round in the top four and the loser on the outside looking in.
Highlighted by a career-best performance with the ball for the Goers by Dylan Johnstone, it was Bendigo that proved far too good, winning by seven wickets with 35 balls to spare.
Johnstone became the second Bendigo player this season behind Bailey George to take a six-wicket bag during the Demons' innings of 8-189 after White Hills won the toss and batted.
The fifth bowler used and not coming into the attack until the 25th over, medium-pacer Johnstone finished with 6-54.
Three of Johnstone's scalps were catches by wicket-keeper Xavier Ryan.
"Dylan has been awesome for us this season. He's the type of player where if you throw the ball to him you know what he's going to do," Bendigo captain James Ryan said.
"He makes it hard for the batters to hit to the areas where they want to and he has been really reliable.
"Overall, our bowling group was awesome today and it was probably the best we've bowled all season."
Again without regular openers Brayden Stepien and Wian Van Zyl, it was Ben Irvine (38) and co-coach Rhys Irwin (26) who opened the innings for the Demons and put on 46 for the first wicket.
The best partnership of the innings would come later when skipper Mitch Winter-Irving (33) - who has caused plenty of headaches for the Goers at Atkins Street in the past - and Ollie Geary (43) added 68 for the fifth wicket as they took the score from 110 to 178.
Geary top-scored for the Demons with a brisk 43 off 31 that included two sixes.
Having lost the previous three times they've had to chase this season the Goers comfortably mowed down their target, needing just 39.1 overs to reach 3-190 and secure a vital six points.
Particularly pleasing for the Goers would have been the return to form for opening batsman Xavier Ryan.
Coming off a run of five single-figure scores in a row, Ryan occupied the crease for 132 minutes and 98 balls in making 53.
"Xav has been working extremely hard with his batting. He had some starts earlier in the season, but found a way to get out, so it was good for him today to get reward for the effort he has been putting in," James Ryan said.
The cornerstone of the Goers' successful run-chase was an 80-run partnership for the second wicket between the Ryan cousins - Xavier and James (37) - while Kyle Humphrys (39 n.o.) and Bailey George (29 n.o.) later finished the job off.
As it has done so often during its dynasty of success that continues to show no signs of letting up, Strathdale-Maristians found a way to win when put under pressure.
And at stages the Suns were certainly under the pump with both bat and ball against Kangaroo Flat at Bell Oval.
But the big-game experience of the Suns again rose to the fore in an eight-run win that keeps the three-time defending premiers unbeaten.
Looking at one stage like they could battle to get to 150 batting first, the revered Suns' batting depth was on show as coach Grant Waldron held the innings together superbly.
Having one stage been 7-120 in the 33rd over, Waldron with support from James Vlaeminck - what a luxury to have a player of his talent at No.9 - and Jacob DeAraugo lifted the Suns to 9-214.
Waldron's strong season rolled on with a knock of 87 - his fifth half-century from nine innings.
Having started his knock in the second over Waldron batted through until the second last ball of the innings, spending 169 minutes and 125 balls in compiling his 87.
After being 2-5 early, Waldron and stand-in skipper Jack Neylon steadied the Suns' innings and advanced the score to 80 in the 24th over.
But when Neylon was caught by wicket-keeper Campbell Smith off leg-spinner Chris Barber (1-52) it sparked a Suns' collapse in which they lost 5-40 to fall to 7-120.
However, Waldron, Vlaeminck (30) and Jacob DeAraugo (15 n.o.) dug the Suns out of a hole by adding a further 94 runs off the final 76 balls to lift the score to 214.
Brent Hamblin (3-55) and Kenny Beith (3-41) took three wickets each for the Roos, with Hamblin's scalps including both Suns' openers Linton Jacobs (4) and Daniel Clohesy (1) with his first nine deliveries.
15 overs into the Roos' run-chase the visitors were motoring along at 3-97 at the first drinks break.
Skipper Jake Klemm in particular was in punishing form, going to drinks unbeaten on 58 off just 36 deliveries.
Klemm had smashed six boundaries and three sixes and was clearly posing a major threat to the Suns' unblemished 2022-23 record.
But three balls after drinks the Suns' got the crucial breakthrough when Ben DeAraugo - who later took a pair of brilliant catches to remove Dylan Klemm and Hamblin (12) - trapped Klemm (58) lbw to leave the Roos 4-97.
Later when the Roos had whittled the equation down to 74 needed off 20 overs with Dylan Klemm (38) and Englishman Daniel Pratt (19) at the crease and six wickets in hand the challenge was firmly laid down to the Suns.
With the game up for grabs, it was the Suns who seized control as the Roos just couldn't muster that one big partnership they needed to get over the line as they ultimately fell eight runs short when bowled out in the 44th over for 206.
"It was a ripping game of cricket and the type of match you want to be part of," Suns' skipper Neylon said.
"It was a massive innings by Grant Waldron and James Vlaeminck as well late to get us to a total we could bowl at.
"And with the ball I thought our spinners were awesome. Ben DeAraugo (2-39) came on and took a couple of crucial wickets and James Vlaeminck (1-27) and James Barri (2-19) followed on from there."
The Strathfieldsaye spin duo of Savith Priyan and Darcy Hunter combined for nine wickets in the Jets' thumping 165-run win over Huntly North.
Chasing the Jets' 5-253 at Tannery Lane, the Power were put in a spin by Priyan and Hunter and bowled out for just 88 in reply to remain winless.
Left-arm spinner Priyan claimed the fifth five-wicket haul of his career at Strathfieldsaye with 5-41 off nine overs.
And leg-spinner Hunter bagged 4-18 off his nine overs, with the two tweakers combining for 9-59 off 18 overs.
In total the Power innings lasted just 24.5 overs as they were bowled out for less than 100 for the second time this season.
Opener Ryan Grundy (30) and Shane Gilchrist (58) combined for 58 of the Power's 88 runs in an innings where there were five ducks.
Earlier, Strathfieldsaye opener Pat Felmingham showed why he's such an X-factor for the Jets and their pursuit of breaking a 22-year premiership drought.
The hard-hitting Felmingham blasted 72 off just 40 balls and and only had to run 15 after 60 of his runs came in the 15 boundaries he smashed.
Twice in his innings Felmingham hit three-consecutive balls for boundaries, with perhaps in the best indicator of just how explosive he was, Felmingham put on 86 with fellow opener Matt Newbold, who was dismissed for eight.
While the aggressive approach Felmingham plays with lends itself to inconsistency, that's now four times in the past five games - all wins - he has got the second-placed Jets off to a flyer with a score of at least 32.
The score was just 92 when Felmingham was caught by Cameron Berry off Jarrod Harris (2-34), who was the Power's only multiple wicket-taker.
Jets' skipper Ben Devanny scored his third half-century of the season with 65 during which he was involved in two partnerships of 50-plus - 74 for the third wicket with Nayana Fernando (35) and 55 for the fourth with Tim Wood (26).
Golden Square's victory over Sandhurst came far more comfortably than their round one encounter earlier in the season.
In that match the Bulldogs scraped home by one run, but in Saturday's return bout at Wade Street the margin was a much more convincing 69 runs.
The Bulldogs notched 9-172 batting first, with skipper Liam Smith top-scoring for the fourth-consecutive game.
It had been slow going early for the Bulldogs, who scored just 25 runs off the first 15 overs before cracking 147 off the last 30.
No.3 Smith (46), Kayle Thompson (40) and Jack Keating (29) combined for 115 of the Bulldogs' runs against a Dragons' attack where Taylor Beard was the standout with the ball.
Beard claimed 4-18 off his nine overs, with all four wickets unassisted.
Having to chase for the seventh time in their nine games, the Dragons battled their way to 103 in reply before being bowled out in the 38th over as Square remained within three points of the top four.
As well as top-scoring with the bat for Square, Smith was also his side's leading wicket-taker, picking up 3-13 with his left-arm spin.
Jasper Langley (26) top-scored for the Dragons, who from 4-71 lost their last six wickets for 32 runs.
Eaglehawk kept its finals pulse beating with a commanding 102-run win over Bendigo United at home.
In his first knock of the season a half-century to Anthony West (57) helped the Hawks to 8-221 after they were sent in by the Redbacks.
The Hawks' highest score of the season featured plenty of contributions, with five of their 10 batsmen used scoring at least 22.
The Redbacks welcomed back Miggy Podosky fresh off representing the Philippines at the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Canberra.
Podosky took 2-40, picking up a wicket with his first delivery when he had Cory Jacobs (12) caught by wicket-keeper Steve Barrett.
The Redbacks could muster just 119 in reply in an innings where only captain Clayton Holmes (32), Jake Thrum (18) and Xavier Austin (14) reached double figures.
The last seven wickets tumbled for 44 runs.
The Hawks' Jacobs produced the best bowling figures of the game with 3-20.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.