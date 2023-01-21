Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

BDCA ROUND 10: Johnstone bags six wickets as Goers keep hold of spot in top four

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated January 22 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo's Dylan Johnstone (centre) had a day out with the ball against White Hills on Saturday taking six wickets. Pictures by Darren Howe
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.