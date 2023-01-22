LAWN BOWLS: Steamers edge out Diggers in a battle of big guns decided on final end

MOAMA has opened up some breathing space at the top of the Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls ladder after a pair of results went the Steamers' way on Saturday.
Going into Saturday's round 14 the Steamers, South Bendigo and Bendigo were all separated by just two points from top to third on the ladder.
But with Moama edging out South Bendigo by three shots and Bendigo losing to Bendigo East by four, the ladder-leading Steamers now have a 14-point gap to third-placed Bendigo.
In a game that lived up to the pre-match hype, Moama beat the Diggers 81-78 at South Bendigo in a contest not decided until the final end.
Scores had been locked together 78-apiece with the final end to be fought out between the rinks of Moama's Kevin Brennan and South Bendigo's Brad Holland.
Brennan secured three shots on the final end to get Moama over the line as the Steamers avenged their 24-shot loss to the Diggers from earlier in the season.
Brennan's three shots on the final end also got his rink a 20-18 victory.
"We were going along pretty comfortably for a lot of the game, but South came back at us hard late like the champion team they are," Moama skipper Kevin Anderson said.
"Fortunately, we were able to fall over the line, so it was a great result for us."
It's the second week in a row the South Bendigo rink of Holland has played the final end of the match with the result up for grabs.
The previous week Holland's rink picked up four shots on the final end to beat Castlemaine by one shot.
The Moama side is set to be bolstered for next week's game against Eaglehawk at home with the return of bowls legend Alex Marshall.
* Bendigo East extended its winning streak to three and remained within four points of the top four with a tight win over Bendigo.
For the first time this season the Beasties beat one of the sides currently sitting inside the top four with a 79-75 victory at Bendigo.
The Beasties had three winning rinks, while Bendigo had the rink of coach Luke Hoskin to thank for getting as close as four shots.
What is now the No.1 ranked rink in the competition, Hoskin beat East's David Keenan 33-10.
The closest battle was East's Aaron Tomkins beating Andrew Brown 22-19.
* Elsewhere, Eaglehawk, minus skippers Dean Carter and Lachlan Bowland, also won its third game in a row with an 85-59 win over Castlemaine.
Golden Square held its place in the top four with what was also an 85-59 scoreline against Marong.
And Kangaroo Flat belted Inglewood 101-57.
DIVISION 1
Moama 81 def South Bendigo 78.
Kevin Brennan 20 def Brad Holland 18, Kevin Anderson 24 def Max Rowley 17, Cameron Keenan 16 lt Liam Crapper 19, Brad Campbell 21 lt Matt Robertson 24.
Eaglehawk 85 def Castlemaine 59.
Phil Godkin 26 def Peter Brain 13, Tony Ellis 26 def Rod Phillips 15, Simon Carter 19 def Greg Brain 10, Kym Schumacher 14 lt Lachlan Darroch 21.
Golden Square 85 def Marong 59.
Travis Berry 16 def Mark Dickins 12, Greg Podesta 24 def Daniel Fulton 17, Graham Edwards 26 def Connor Fry 8, Brad Marron 19 lt Graeme Fawcett 22.
Bendigo East 79 def Bendigo 75.
Luke Hoskin 33 def David Keenan 10, Brayden Byrne 9 lt Darren Burgess 25, Ian Ross 14 lt Marc Smith 22, Andrew Brown 19 lt Aaron Tomkins 22.
Kangaroo Flat 101 def Inglewood 57.
Cameron Wilson 22 def Ian Chamberlain 17, Barry Anset 32 def Wade Roberts 10, Paul Moller 26 def Rob Day 16, Travis Kelly 21 def Mal McLean 14.
............................................
DIVISION 2
Strathfieldsaye 79 def Bendigo 72, Bendigo East 79 def White Hills 72, Golden Square 89 def Harcourt 56, Eaglehawk 77 def Kangaroo Flat 75.
............................................
DIVISION 3
Strathfieldsaye 78 def Bendigo 65, North Bendigo 78 def Bendigo East 72, Heathcote 89 def Serpentine 64, Kangaroo Flat 85 def South Bendigo 68.
............................................
DIVISION 4
Castlemaine 99 def Woodbury 63, Eaglehawk 89 def Bendigo East 57, Marong 84 def Golden Square 76, South Bendigo 105 def White Hills 56.
............................................
DIVISION 5
Strathfieldsaye 76 def Castlemaine 66, Calivil 80 def Inglewood 71, Marong 74 def Dingee 71, Kangaroo Flat 88 def Campbells Creek 59.
............................................
DIVISION 6
Harcourt 80 def South Bendigo 76, Bridgewater 82 def White Hills 68, Bendigo 90 def Woodbury 62, Kangaroo Flat 84 def Marong 63.
............................................
DIVISION 7
South Bendigo 52 def Heathcote 50, Bendigo East 69 def Harcourt 66, Bendigo VRI 69 def Golden Square 43, North Bendigo 73 def Kangaroo Flat 34.
............................................
DIVISION 8
Golden Square 99 def Bendigo VRI 41, Eaglehawk 69 def Kangaroo Flat 62.
