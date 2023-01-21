UPDATED, Sunday 9am: A teenager has been charged with dangerous driving causing death following a crash in Lancaster that killed one man.
The deceased driver has been identified as a 69-year-old Shepparton man, according to Victoria Police.
His passenger, an 18-year-old man, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
The 18-year-old driver was arrested on scene and has been bailed to appear in Echuca Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, January 24.
EARLIER: A man has died following a collision in Lancaster.
According to police, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Lancaster and Dunbar roads at 10.35pm on Friday, January 20.
The deceased driver is yet to be formally identified, however the driver of the other vehicle was arrested at the scene.
The 18-year-old man is assisting police with their enquiries.
A male passenger was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
The death is the 20th on Victorian roads this year, three more than this time last year, with many occurring on in regional areas.
