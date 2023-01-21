Bendigo Advertiser
Man dead following Lancaster, Goulburn Valley crash

Updated January 22 2023 - 3:56pm, first published January 21 2023 - 12:39pm
File picture

UPDATED, Sunday 9am: A teenager has been charged with dangerous driving causing death following a crash in Lancaster that killed one man.

