CRICKET: Stepien, Shallard earn ACCC All-Australian honours in Canberra

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated January 21 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 12:43pm
Brayden Stepien and Kate Shallard were both picked in All-Australian teams following the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Canberra.
Sports reporter

