CRICKET: Stepien, Shallard earn ACCC All-Australian honours in Canberra

WHITE Hills' Brayden Stepien and Sandhurst's Kate Shallard have both been named in All-Australian teams following the Australian Country Cricket Championships that wrapped up on Friday.
Stepien was picked in the men's team and Shallard the women's.
Shallard also earned the additional accolade of being a joint winner of Victoria's Raelle Thompson Award for the women's player of the carnival, sharing it with Chelsea Moscript.
Shallard was impressive with the ball for Victoria, which had a 4-2 record and finished runner-up in the women's division behind New South Wales (5-1).
Shallard's eight wickets was ranked fourth in the women's division, with her best performance coming in round three when she took 3-15 off four overs against New South Wales. She took at least one wicket in five of the seven games she played.
Meanwhile, opening batsman Stepien was a key cog in the men's team that won the title and went back-to-back given Victoria was also the men's winner the previous time the carnival was played in 2020.
Stepien cracked 293 runs at an average of 40.6, which included a day one century when he whacked 104 against Queensland.
Stepien followed up with scores of 37 (v South Australia), 21 (v Philippines), 2 (v New South Wales), 46 (v Western Australia) and 34 (v ACT).
The Bendigo District Cricket Association had five players compete at the carnival held in Canberra.
As well as Stepien and Shallard, Strathdale-Maristians' Cameron Taylor and Golden Square's Sarah Mannes also played for Victoria, while the Philippines side included Bendigo United's Miggy Podosky.
Men - Victoria (20), Western Australia (16), Queensaldn (16), South Australia (12), ACT (10), New South Wales (0), Philippines (0).
Women - New South Wales (10), Victoria (8), South Australia (7), Queensland (6), Papua New Guinea (5), ACT (4), Western Australia (2).
