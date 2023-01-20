Victoria Country under-17s undefeated, crucial round in EVCA

Victoria Country goes into Sunday's semi-finals of the national under-17 cricket championships undefeated.
Victoeia Country, which features Bendigo United's Heanry Edwards and Strathdale-Maristians' Brodie Reaper, defeated arch-rival Victoria Metro in Friday's final pool match in Hobart.
Chasing Victoria Metro's score of 6-249, Victoria Country won with five wickets and five balls to spare.
Skipper Oliver Peake (75 not out) hit the winning runs with a reverse sweep for six off the first ball of the final over.
Reaper batted at number five and was dismissed for one whe he was bowled by leg-spinner Vishwa Ramkumar.
Edwards bowled six overs of leg-spin and had figures of 1-27, trapping Archie Flynn lbw for 32. Edwards also took a ctach in the field.
Saturday is a rest day. Victoria Country and New South Wales Metro advance from pool A to Sunday's semi-finals, while Queensland and Western Australia advance from pool B.
Victoria Country will tackle Queensland in its semi-final.
The finals hopes of Marong and Emu Creek are on the line in Emu Valley Cricket Association action on Saturday.
The Panthers resume at 5-41 chasing 120 for victory at Malone Park.
The loser of the game will find itself in eighth place - and potentially two wins outside of the top four - with only three rounds remaining.
It's a big day for the bowlers of fifth-placed California Gully.
The Cobras will try to defend 224 at home against bottom side Axe Creek, which resumes at 0-14.
If the Cobras are going to play finals, this is a game they should win.
In other games to complete the round, Spring Gully has a challenging target of 277 against Mandurang at Pearce Reserve, while West Bendigo has the daunting task of chasing United's big score of 9-408 at Ewing Park.
Kingower has the opportunity to consolidate top spot on the Upper Loddon Cricket Association ladder when it hosts fifth-placed Bridgewater in round 14 on Saturday.
Fresh from defeating Wedderburn Band last weekend to claim top spot, Kingower will be keen to exact revenge for its shock loss to Bridgewater when the two sides last met in November.
Three points outside of the top four, another upset win would do wonders for Bridgewater's finals hopes.
In the other game on Saturday, Boort-Yando faces a Wedderburn Band side on the rebound from two-straight defeats.
Wedderburn had won four games in a row prior to losing the final match before the Christmas break to Arnold and then last weekend's defeat to Kingower.
Wedderburn defeated Boort-Yando by 51 runs when the two teams last met in November.
Ladder going into round 14: Kingower 39, Wedderburn Band 36, Arnold 30, Boort-Yando 27, Bridgewater 24.
