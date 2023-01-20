Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Victoria Country crowned premiers at Australian Country Cricket Championships

By Adam Bourke
Updated January 20 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 5:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathdale's Cam Taylor and White Hills' Brayden Stepien helped Victoria Country to the ACCC premiership.

Victoria Country men claimed the Australian Country Cricket Championship in fine style in Canberra on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.