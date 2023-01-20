Victoria Country crowned premiers at Australian Country Cricket Championships

Victoria Country men claimed the Australian Country Cricket Championship in fine style in Canberra on Friday.
Victoria Country defeated hosts the Australian Capital Territory by two wickets in a thriller to put an exclamation mark on a super week of cricket.
They finished one-game and net run rate clear of Western Australia on the ladder to win back-to-back titles.
Strathdale-Maristians' Cam Taylor celebrated his first ACCC victory at his fifth attempt, while White Hills' Brayden Stepien earned a national carnival premiership at his first attempt.
Stepien briefly threatened to produce one of the innings of the tournament on Friday.
After ACT made an imposing 6-280 off its 50 overs, the pressure built slightly on Victoria Country to post a reasonable score to ensure its net run rate stayed ahead of a Western Australian side that had the bye on the final day.
Stepien's best form of defence is attack and within two overs of the Victoria Country innings he was 31 not out.
He hit the second and third deliveries of the innings for four and then the fifth ball was dispatched over the fence for six.
After opening partner Cameron Williams scored a single off the opening ball of the second over, Stepien went 6, 4, 6 and 1 to be 31 not out off 11 balls through two overs.
However, four balls later his innings was over when he holed out for 34 off 15 deliveries.
His dismissal sparked a collapse of 3-9 and the pressure was back on Victoria Country.
Nathan Walsh and Jake Toohey dug in and, firstly, batted Victoria Country to safety in terms of net run rate and, secondly, back into the game.
They added 151 for the fourth wicket before Toohey fell for 69.
Another collapse threatened to derail the chase, with Taylor falling for five.
At 8-258 with 16 balls remaining the game was up for grabs.
Fittingly, Walsh, who was his side's leading run scorer for the week with 340, was there to guide the Vics to victory.
He was 116 not out off 134 balls when the winning runs were scored with three balls to spare.
Stepien finished the carnival with 244 runs at an average of 40.67. He only had one score below 21 in six innings.
Taylor, who took two wickets in the ACT innings on Friday, took four wickets for the carnival at an average of 31.75.
He had limited opportunities with bat and ball such was the strength and depth of the Victoria Country line-up.
Meanwhile, Miggy Podosky's first ACCC carnival with the Philippines came to a close with a close loss to South Australia Country.
In the Philippines' best performance of the tournament, SA had to dig in to win by four wickets.
The Philippines batted first and compiled 138, with Podosky 16 not out off 15 balls, including one six.
In reply, SA Country looked in trouble at 5-62 before a 56-run partnership for the sixth wicket steadied the ship.
Podosky had figures of 1-36 off nine overs. He finished the carnival with 86 runs and seven wickets.
Podosky, Taylor and Stepien will miss Saturday's round of BDCA matches.
Meanwhile, a super over was required to decide the ACCC women's premier.
South Australia Country and New South Wales Country both scored 118 in the final.
South Australia Country held New South Wales Country to 1-7 in its super over and then scored the required eight runs to claim the title.
