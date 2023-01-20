Spirit smother Caps, next stop the Melbourne Boomers

It didn't take long to realise just how much Thursday night's WNBL clash with the University of Canberra Capitals meant to the Bendigo Spirit.
In the first quarter every deflection, second effort or good piece of team play by the Spirit was met with a rousing reception from team-mates on the bench and coaching staff.
The shock loss to the Capitals less than a fortnight earlier was fresh in the minds of the Spirit playing group and there was no way they were going to let that result happen again.
"Given the way we played the last time we played Canberra there was some added motivation there,'' coach Kennedy Kereama said.
Despite being without injured co-captain Kelsey Griffin (hamstring), the Spirit blew the Caps away in the first three quarters and led by as many as 29 points before the visitors had a big last term to reduce the final margin to 12 points - 86-74.
"If you assess this game on the first three quarters - both offensively and defensively - I think it was one of our best performances of the year,'' Kereama said.
"Were we 12 points better than Canebrra? Absolutely. I think the scoreline was a bit flattering for them.
"They started to make some shots in the final quarter... and we left the door ajar for them.
"We lost our way a little, but credit to Canebrra. You still have to make the shots and you still have to play defence.
"I thought our starters set the tone early... and I thought our defensive effort for the first three quarters was outstanding."
That defensive effort came despite the Spirit being without spiritual leader Griffin.
"Kelsey is the defensive spine of our team, so for us to produce that level of defence for three quarters was really pleasing,'' Kereama said.
"It was a really good result for our group in a game that we just had to win."
Meg McKay dominated the paint for the Spirit and finished with 20 points in just 18 minutes of court time.
When the game was up for grabs, Alex Wilson had 13 points, five rebounds and two assists in the first half on her way to a game total of 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Anneli Maley had a typical Anneli Maley game. The in-form forward scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out five assists.
Alicia Froling also had a big night in the paint for the Spirit, scoring 13 points and grabbing six boards.
Point guard Kelly Wilson didn't score, but she still had a big impact on the game with nine assists and eight rebounds.
Kelly Wilson and Abbey Wehrung did a great defensive job of restricting Caps star Jade Melbourne to nine points.
Wehrung's perimeter shooting was a feature. The guard's 15 points came via five three-point bombs.
The third-placed Spirit will need a similar defensive effort on Sunday afternoon when they take on ladder-leader the Melbourne Boomers in Melbourne.
Griffin will miss another game, but there was some positive news about another Spirit fan favourite.
Former Opals guard Tessa Lavey has made strong progress in her recovery from a calf injury.
"If Tessa gets through training tomorrow (Saturday), she'll play on Sunday,'' Kereama confirmed.
"Having her back will be great for the group.
"The Boomers look like they're going to be without both of their imports and Tess Madgen, so this could be a good time for us to get them."
