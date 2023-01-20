South Bendigo chases major points haul in AVSL

SOUTH Bendigo has opted to flick the Power Play switch for Saturday's eighth round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action in Bendigo.
Under the PP format, clubs double their premiership points for the round.
It's not only an important AVSL round, but also the build-up to the Steigen Victoria Country Championships weekend of January 26-28 at Geelong's Landy Field.
More than 110 athletes have entered Saturday's competition at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.
The Bloods are fifth in the division two standings on 43 points and leads Keilor St Bernard's 39; Ballarat Harriers, 32; and Bendigo Harriers, 29, in the race to qualify for the March play-offs.
Division two is led by Mentone, 65; Wendouree, 64; Nunawading, 61; and Mornington, 48.
The play-offs will be run on March 18 and 25 as top five vie for premiership glory and the bottom five are in a fight to avoid relegation.
In Premier division, Eaglehawk holds third place on 63 points in a race led by Diamond Valley, 76; and Essendon, 64.
Reigning premier Essendon is yet to use its PowerPlay in a competition where Glenhuntly and Box Hill are locked on 41 points in the clash to decide fifth.
A talented South Bendigo line-up includes dual national shot put champion Emma Berg; sprint star Oliver Muggleton; gun pole vaulter Rhys Hansen; ace thrower Kai Norton.
Major strength for the red and white is in the women's 50 and 60-plus categories through the likes of Carol Coad, Annette Curtis, Jackie Guillou, Trudy Haines, Debby Kirne, Jennifer Payne, and Joan Self.
In-form athletes for Bendigo Harriers include Anne Buckley, Peter Clarke, Josh Evans, Geoff Shaw and Neil Shaw.
Gun athletes for Eaglehawk include Dave Chisholm, Olivia Graham, Terry Hicks, Abbey Hromenko, Jorja Morrison, Cooper Richardson, Cameron Smith, Denise Snyder and Tim Sullivan.
Saturday's track action in Bendigo starts at 1.30pm when the sprint hurdles will be run.
An action-packed program includes 2000m walk, 100m, 400m, 1500m, and 4 x 200m relay.
Pole vault starts at 1.30pm along with the opening flights of javelin, shot put, and triple jump.
