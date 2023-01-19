Eligibility for the program, which is part of the government's aged care reform agenda, will include; people who need help with one or more everyday tasks, are aged 65 years or older (50 years or older for Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people), or are 50 years or older (45 years or older for Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people) on a low income or at-risk of being homeless and have one or more reasons for requiring intensive support to interact with My Aged Care, access aged care services and other relevant supports in the community.