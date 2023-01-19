The aged care system can be complex, and some people find it more difficult than others to navigate, to allow them access the services they need.
Murray Primary Health Network (PHN) has announced the appointment of 12 local providers of a new $6.9 million care finder program across the region, with hopes of alleviating these difficulties.
The program, which is funded until June 2025, is focused on supporting senior Australians who need intensive assistance to help them understand and access aged care, to connect with other supports in the community and to stay connected with other services they need.
It works with My Aged Care, but provides intensive face-to-face support for people who might otherwise fall through the cracks, perhaps resulting in homelessness or poorer health and social outcomes.
Murray PHN chief executive Matt Jones said he was pleased to welcome the service providers, which incorporates the Assistance with Care and Housing (ACH) program, specialising in homelessness and housing navigation support.
"Many older people in our community have the benefit of family, friends or neighbours who can advocate for them when they need additional help in the house, with housing itself, or with getting aged care services," he said.
"But for others, the lack of face-to-face support means that getting older can make it difficult to access the services they are entitled to."
"Care finders are not for everyone, so most people who are eligible will be identified through assertive outreach and referral.
"These service providers will offer caring and personalised services for older people who may be accessing services for the first time."
Murray PHN conducted consultations with the community and led a detailed regional health needs assessment before selecting a range of providers with capability and capacity to cover the needs of people across its 100,000 sq km catchment.
The region crosses 22 local government areas, has 44 public hospitals and 134 aged care facilities, seven Aboriginal-Controlled Community Health Organisations, nearly 2000 community nurses, and almost the same number of allied health professionals.
"Using a model that includes assertive outreach, agency workers will go out to people who might not realise help is available; they will engage with people wherever they are; they will offer practical support at all times and will build trust with people by being reliable and flexible and going at a pace that works for the person they are helping," Mr Jones said.
"Just as a family member might help, care finders can help people understand what aged care and other services are available, set up an assessment and find and choose services."
The new providers are:
Eligibility for the program, which is part of the government's aged care reform agenda, will include; people who need help with one or more everyday tasks, are aged 65 years or older (50 years or older for Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people), or are 50 years or older (45 years or older for Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people) on a low income or at-risk of being homeless and have one or more reasons for requiring intensive support to interact with My Aged Care, access aged care services and other relevant supports in the community.
Reasons may include isolation, or the absence of any support person; communication barriers, including limited English language or literacy skills; difficulty processing information to make decisions; resistance to engaging with aged care; concerns for a person's safety, including possible homelessness and hesitance in engaging with government or institutions due to past discrimination or trauma.
The care finder program is part of the federal government's response to the recommendations of the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety.
For more information visit murrayphn.org.au/carefinder
Others seeking aged care support who are not eligible for the care finder program, can visit myagedcare.gov.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
