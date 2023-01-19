Could Saturday's battle between Diggers and Steamers be a taste of what's to come in March?

BENDIGO weekend pennant lawn bowls will get a taste of what could lay ahead at the business end of the season in March when the two top teams face off against each other at South Bendigo on Saturday.
Moama (168) and three-time reigning premier South Bendigo (166) are separated by just two points in first and second on the ladder entering round 14.
And with Bendigo (also on 166) hot on their heels, it's a pivotal 84 ends ahead between the Steamers and Diggers in the fight for the double chance.
Coming off a 20-shot loss to Bendigo last week - which ended a seven-game winning streak - Moama will again be without superstar Alex Marshall giving Australian Pathways Jackaroos member Cameron Keenan another opportunity to skip.
South Bendigo has won its past three games and in their first meeting of the season in round five dished out a 24-shot hiding to Moama in which the Diggers had all four rinks up.
For the only time this season, all five division one matches will be played in Bendigo, with games being hosted by South Bendigo, Eaglehawk, Golden Square, Bendigo and Kangaroo Flat.
Saturday's matches - South Bendigo v Moama, Eaglehawk v Castlemaine, Golden Square v Marong, Bendigo v Bendigo East, Kangaroo Flat v Inglewood.
