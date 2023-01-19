Bendigo Advertiser

Could Saturday's battle between Diggers and Steamers be a taste of what's to come in March?

Updated January 20 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 10:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo dynamo Luke Freeman.

BENDIGO weekend pennant lawn bowls will get a taste of what could lay ahead at the business end of the season in March when the two top teams face off against each other at South Bendigo on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.