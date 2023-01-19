Square back on training track, premiership player returns as assistant coach

After two decades away from his home club, premiership player Matt Dillon is returning to Golden Square as an assistant coach.
Dillon was one of Golden Square's key midfielders in its famous 2001 BFNL grand final win over Sandhurst.
The 2001 Bulldogs, coached by Brian Walsh, were the last team to come from the elimination final and win the premiership.
Dillon played senior footy with Golden Square and the Bendigo Diggers in the VFL before he moved to the Gold Coast at the end of 2003.
He forged a good career in the QAFL before making his way back to central Victoria.
Since returning to Bendigo about 12 years ago, Dillon played at Wycheproof-Narraport before taking up coaching roles with Newbridge in the LVFNL and, most recently, North Bendigo in the HDFNL where he led the Bulldogs to the 2019 premiership.
"Since I've been back in Bendigo I haven't had the chance to get back to Golden Square, so I'm pretty excited to get back to where it all started for me,'' Dillon said.
"I played under-18s there as a 16-year-old and everything developed from there. It's my home club, so it will be good to get back involved.
"I've actually had no involvement in Bendigo footy at all since I've been back, so I'm looking forward to seeing where the competition is at."
As well as the lure of returning to Wade Street, Dillon will team up with his great mate and premiership team-mate Christian Carter, who is about to enter his third season as senior coach of the Bulldogs.
"We came through the footy club together and we're close off the field,'' Dillon said.
"I always wanted to end up back at Golden Square in some capacity and, to help a mate out at the same time, this was the right time to do it.
"It will be good to give him a hand. The club has been very strong for a number of years and, obviously, he (Carter) has done a very good job... they weren't far away last year, so I'll be happy to support him in whatever role he wants me to do.
"Hopefully, the club can take the next step and strive for another flag."
The Bulldogs returned to pre-season training this week.
A quiet pre-season, in terms of recruiting for the Dogs, was by design.
Their number one aim was to top up their midfield by adding an "A-grader" and they achieved that by regaining Tom Toma from the Cohuna Kangas.
Toma played three seasons for Square from 2015 to 2017 where he won two best and fairest awards and was third in the 2017 Michelsen Medal.
The Bulldogs start their 2023 campaign against Kyneton at Wade Street on April 15.
