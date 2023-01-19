Crucial day awaits Goers and Demons in jostle for finals berths

A VITAL 90 overs of cricket awaits Bendigo and White Hills in their quest for a Bendigo District Cricket Association finals berth on Saturday.
As the BDCA turns for the second half of its season the Goers and Demons head into round 10 each on 30 points and sitting fourth and fifth on the ladder.
With Strathdale-Maristians (51), Strathfieldsaye (45) and Kangaroo Flat (39) having built a buffer in the top three positions, it would seem unlikely there's room for both the Goers and the Demons in the finals come March, making Saturday's clash at Atkins Street of particular significance.
Again, the Demons will be without their regular opening batting combination through the unavailabilities of Brayden Stepien and Wian Van Zyl.
But as the Demons showed last week in their win over Eaglehawk when Ben Irvine (69) and Kyle Patten (39) were given the chance to open and put on 72 for the first wicket, they are blessed with a plethora of opening options.
And they will need to dig into that depth again with Patten not named for Saturday's game either.
"Benny and Patto hadn't had much of a chance to build an innings and we spoke before the game about it being a really good opportunity and they grabbed it and went really well," Demons captain Mitch Winter-Irving said on Friday.
"It's good to have multiple options for situations like this when you have some key players out. It was a good win last week against Eaglehawk and looking at this week against Bendigo, it feels a bit like a mini final with where the two sides are on the ladder.
"These are the games you need to win if you're going to be making finals, so it's really important for both sides."
The Demons have resumed from the mid-season break with a pair of wins over Golden Square and Eaglehawk during which co-coach Rhys Irwin has taken eight wickets.
"Rhys has always been really consistent with his bowling and it has been good over the past couple of weeks to see him get some reward," Winter-Irving said.
As well as the crucial battle between Bendigo and White Hills, Saturday's round 10 is also highlighted by the tussle between two of the top three teams when the unbeaten Strathdale-Maristians hosts Kangaroo Flat.
