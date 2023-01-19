Bendigo holds off Eaglehawk in BDCA T20 thriller

Bendigo bowlers Bailey Goodwin and Nathan Fitzpatrick held their nerve under pressure to retain the Goers' unbeaten status in the BDCA T20 competition on Thursday night.
Defending a total of 6-169 against Eaglehawk at the QEO, the Goers looked in trouble when the Hawks required 13 runs off the final 12 balls with five wickets in hand.
Fitzpatrick bowled the penultimate over and gave Borough duo Nick Farley and Mick Peters little to hit.
They scampered four singles and one leg-bye for the over to leave the equation eight runs off the final six balls.
Goodwin gave the Goers the perfect start to the final over when he clean bowled Peters for five.
New batter Angus Chisholm scored a single off the first ball he faced, but the game swung dramatically Bendigo's way when Goodwin's third delivery resulted in Farley being caught by Bailey George for 14.
READ MORE: BDCA teams for round 10
READ MORE: BDCA mid-season report card
READ MORE: Nevins shines for Victoria in WNCL
When Goodwin produced dot balls on the fourth and fifth deliveries, the Borough's Daniel Major needed to hit the final ball of the match for six to force a super over.
The best he could do was two runs and the Goers celebrated a four-run win.
Goodwin (3-32) was the hero for the Goers with the ball.
Fitzpatrick (1-19) played a crucial role, picking up the vital wicket of Josh Williams.
While the left-hander was at the crease the Hawks looked home.
He smashed 49 off 29 balls, including six fours and one six, before falling to Fitzpatrick with the Hawks 28 runs short of victory.
Farley and Peters appeared to have the game in control, but the Goers' produced the goods in the field when the pressure was on down the stretch.
Earlier, a superb half-century from marquee player Nikhil Pottabathini was the highlight of Bendigo's innings.
The Essendon top-order player made 64 off just 33 balls, including 12 boundaries.
Pottabathini added a quickfire 44 for the first wicket with Kyle Humphrys (20 off 14), while Fitzpatrick chipped in with 21.
Cam McGlashan (3-32) was the most successful bowler for the Borough.
Bendigo tops pool B with three wins from three games.
A win over Bendigo United in its final pool match on February 1 will guarantee the Goers a berth in the T20 grand final on March 1.
Strathfieldsaye is in pole position to advance from pool A.
Pool A standings: Strathfieldsaye 2-0, Huntly North 1-0, White Hills 1-1, Kangaroo Flat 1-2, Strathdale 1-2.
Pool B standings: Bendigo 3-0, Bendigo United 1-1, Sandhurst 1-1, Golden Square 1-1, Eaglehawk 0-2.
Next week: Wednesday - Kangaroo Flat v Strathfieldsaye at QEO, Eaglehawk v Bendigo United at Canterbury Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.