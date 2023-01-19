Vic Country men suffer first ACCC loss; women bow out of title race

Victoria Country's first loss of the tournament has kept the door slightly ajar for rivals to pinch the Australian Country Cricket Championships crown.
Victoria Country suffered a four-wicket loss to Western Australia Country in Thursday's penultimate round in Canberra.
Victoria Country remains on top of the table heading into Friday's final round clash with hosts the Australian Capital Territory.
Western Australia Country, which has the bye in the final round, finished its carnival with four wins, two losses and a net run rate of 0.9.
Victoria Country has four wins, one loss and a net run rate of 2.7.
A win over the ACT, or a narrow defeat, would be enough for Victoria Country to win the title.
White Hills' Brayden Stepien made a sizzling start to Victoria Country's innings against WA.
The left-hander took 22 runs off the fifth over of the day on his way to 46 off 26 balls.
He hit seven fours and two sixes before being caught in the ninth over with the score on 57.
Stepien's opening partner Cameron Williams (62 off 87 balls) continued his brilliant carnival, but Victoria Country failed to build on the strong start.
Strathdale's Cam Taylor batted at number seven and made five off 21 balls before he was run out.
Vic Country finished 8-240 from its 50 overs.
WA Country looked in trouble early when it fell to 2-20, but its middle-order batted superbly to take control of the game.
WA Country won with 14 balls to spare. For the second game in a row, inexplicably, Taylor was not given a bowl.
The ACCC title hopes of the Victoria Country women's squad were quashed by South Australia Country in Thursday's semi-final.
Batting had been an issue for Victoria Country throughout the Twenty20 carnival and it continued in the semi-final.
After winning the toss and batting, Victoria Country finished 9-99 off its 20 overs.
The Vics made a slow start against some tight SA Country bowling and never recovered.
Golden Square's Sarah Mannes batted at number six and made 10 before being run out.
Sandhurst's Kate Shallard batted at number nine and was four not out at the close of the innings.
Left-arm spinner Shallard had done a fine job opening the bowling for Victoria Country, but team leaders decided to relieve her of that duty in the semi-final.
The decision backfired.
By the time Shallard was given the ball at the end of the fourth over, the Vic Country opening bowlers had conceded 42 runs and the game was just about done as a contest.
Shallard gave Victoria Country a lift when she only conceded one run in her first over and then produced a wicket maiden in her second over.
At 2-48 after seven overs SA Country had the luxury of not having to take risks to reel in Vic Country's low score.
Shallard finished with 1-10 off her four overs - a good finish to an impressive ACCC debut.
SA Country didn't lose another wicket in the chase and scored the winning runs with 27 balls remaining.
SA Country plays NSW Country in Friday's grand final.
Meanwhile, Bendigo United's Miggy Podosky made seven and had figures of 0-20 in the Philippines' loss to Queensland Country in the ACCC men's division.
Podosky batted at number nine and hit a boundary before being stumped for seven off 10 balls in his side's score of 110.
Queensland Country lost one wicket in its chase and won with more than 22 overs to spare.
The Philippines play South Australia Country in Friday's final round.
