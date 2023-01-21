The last goodbye: Thanks for the memories

For the past 15 years or so, it's been my privilege to work in leadership roles in this city's media industry.
My time in the role of editor here at the Addy comes to an end with today's edition, as I leave to take up a corporate role elsewhere in the media industry, but I can't hand in my notebook without making a few final comments and observations from the vantage points I have thoroughly enjoyed these past few decades.
My time as editor here at the Advertiser is bookended by the Black Saturday fires and then the COVID-19 pandemic.
A couple of the darkest times in our city's more recent history, but times when, ultimately, Bendigo stood tall and united.
Growth has been a constant in our city.
From the Bendigo Bank headquarters, the new Bendigo Health complex, the new Red Energy Arena, Gurri Wanyarra, the Bendigo TAFE, the Bendigo Law Courts, Galkangu - Bendigo GovHub, to the never-ending expansion of the Bendigo Art Gallery.
Another constant has been the spectacular successes of the gallery.
And while many Bendigo residents might never (shock horror!) visit the gallery, there's no doubt the gallery's influence and its spectacular successes have rubbed off on a far greater section of our community.
The gallery's contribution to Bendigo has rung out loudly in the cash registers of local motels, coffee shops, retail outlets, fast food joints, service stations and who knows where else?
That's why I long for the day when there's a mature conversation in our community about a potential merger of Bendigo Tourism and BeBendigo, as well as the Bendigo Manufacturing Group and any other similar organisation to create one powerful voice for all businesses in our great city.
The challenges associated with growing membership numbers is a common denominator for these organisations, and I can't help but think Bendigo would be better served by one lower membership fee being applied to more businesses, rather than the competing models we have today.
No one could argue the benefits obtained from a small membership fee would easily outweigh the cost for the vast majority of businesses, many of whom are not currently members of either organisation.
As a recent convert to inner-city living, I often wonder why more isn't done to entice Bendigo residents to enjoy more of their own backyard.
I have a vision where Bull Street could be converted to a permanent outdoor dining precinct in a vast improvement from the temporary half-baked version we have now.
It would be great to see a section of Lyttleton Terrace also converted into an outdoor dining oasis, with traffic in and out of the Coles car park reimagined. We are after all, a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.
For our city to thrive, its heart needs to be kept healthy.
It's worth noting as our city grows by about 1.7 per cent per annum, it doubles in size every 40 years, and we should never stop planning - not just for tomorrow, but for what lies further ahead.
The Addy building stares across the busy Williamson Street at the less-than-attractive Coles building, or rather, the bland and boring wall that harbours the main delivery access to Coles.
It's a planning disaster that allows trucks to double-park, reverse across the footpath and then afterwards drive off the wrong way up Lyttleton Terrace and across the gutter and back onto Mitchell Street, just as I witnessed earlier this week.
A lot could be done to beautify the ugliest wall in Bendigo for about 50 metres along Williamson Street, and around the corner along Myers Street.
I long for the day when we finally get it right with the mall, and cannot help but wonder, should Bendigo trial a return of traffic through the mall? What have we got to lose, you could say. And it's wrong that Officeworks can be allowed to close off its access and turn its back on the Hargreaves Mall.
The 2026 Commonwealth Games give us a lot to look forward to. I've been impressed at the maturity and respect afforded in planning these once-in-a-lifetime Games and the engagement with our First Nations peoples.
The investment in physical infrastructure that will precede the Games is superseded only by the advances I hope we can make in our relationships, understanding and respect for our Indigenous communities long after the Games have come and gone.
I cannot let this opportunity pass without also thanking my family for their support and understanding that sometimes the news had to come first.
And as life away from the newsroom goes on, we've all had to deal with the loss of loved ones, with illness, with heartbreak and with stress.
Change has also been a constant, a lot of it unexpected.
Finally, I owe so much to generations of fellow journalists and others who have helped me along the way.
My first editor here at the Addy was Wayne Gregson, while at the Bendigo Weekly it was Daryl McClure who had the vision and drive to make things happen.
Sadly, both men are no longer with us, but their influence upon me and my career has been profound.
And to the staff here at the Addy. They are an incredible team who I, and indeed the Bendigo community, owe so much for the dedication and inspiration with which they tackle every day.
It has been a privilege to be part of this group, and an honour to have served as editor.
Thank you all.
