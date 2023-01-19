Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Nevins makes selectors stand up and take notice

By Adam Bourke
Updated January 19 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Nevins made a fine 36 off 37 balls for Victoria on Thursday.

Jasmine Nevins gave Victorian selectors and WBBL clubs plenty to think about after she was a standout performer in her second WNCL game on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.