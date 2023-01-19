Nevins makes selectors stand up and take notice

Jasmine Nevins gave Victorian selectors and WBBL clubs plenty to think about after she was a standout performer in her second WNCL game on Thursday.
The Kangaroo Flat teenager helped save the Victorian innings against Queensland at Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane and then claimed her first wicket with the ball.
After making 11 on debut in Tuesday's game against Queensland, Nevins showed she was capable of batting higher than number eight in the order.
She walked to the crease in the 37th over with Victoria in trouble at 6-133. A little less than an hour later she walked off the ground with 36 to her name.
Nevins' 36 came from just 37 balls and she was involved in a crucial 75-run stand for the seventh wicket with Victoria vice-captain Georgia Wareham (67 not out off 88 balls).
The highlights of Nevins' innings included a magnificent pull shot for four and a huge six over wide long-on off the bowling of spinner Ruth Johnston.
Nevins and Wareham lifted the Vics to a competitive total of 8-210.
In the field, Nevins was given the role of bowling first change. The medium-pacer claimed her first WNCL wicket when Sophie Reid plucked a fine catch at mid-wicket.
Nevins' opening spell of 1-21 from five overs could have read even better. She had a catch dropped by the keeper and another edge went through a vacant first slip.
In Nevins' second spell she was stuck in the middle of a Laura Harris hurricane. The Queensland star smashed 81 off 33 balls before she was caught by Nevins (1-44 off seven overs). Queensland finished 4-211.
