A local Aboriginal organisation has announced it has now filled its latest vacancy on a permanent basis.
Bendigo and District Aboriginal Co-Operative (BDAC) has welcomed Dallas Widdicombe as its chief executive after acting in the role for the past three months.
In a statement on social media, board chairperson Nicola Perry said the decision had been made after an open recruitment process and interviews held earlier this week.
"We are confident in Dallas's abilities to lead and guide BDAC as we continue to grow and support our local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community," she said in the statement.
"We are proud to be able to offer this role to someone who has strong connections to our community and who has actively contributed to the growth and success of BDAC over the past seven years.
"I would like to thank Dallas for stepping into the acting role, the board has appreciated the stability and strong leadership he has provided to BDAC during this time.
"We look forward to working with Dallas in his role as CEO, please join me in congratulating him on his appointment."
Mr Widdicombe will take over the role effective immediately.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
