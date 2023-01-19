Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Dallas Widdicombe takes on CEO role at Bendigo and District Aboriginal Co-Operative

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated January 19 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 4:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dallas Widdicombe will take over the role effective immediately. Picture supplied

A local Aboriginal organisation has announced it has now filled its latest vacancy on a permanent basis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.