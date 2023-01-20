IT'S a new year and central Victoria is looking as busy as always with activities and events for the whole family to join in on.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
WRITING WITH CONFIDENCE
BWC Writers Explore January - Writing with Confidence with Amanda Scotney, writer and the judge of the Minds Shine Bright writing competitions.
Amanda's writing has been published in Island magazine, Rex Airlines Inflight magazine, Miscellaneous Voices #1, Australian Blog Writing, Five to Fifteen Writings of Tasmanian Children and reviewed in the Oxford Review of English Studies and Reconnoitres: Essays in Australian Literature.
Amanda is the founder of Minds Shine Bright, an independent Melbourne publishing house and supporter of the arts.
Confidence is the first in a series of anthologies exploring the theme of confidence in stories, scripts and poems and features the winning and commended writers from the annual Minds Shine Bright writing competition.
Come along, get some insight on competition writing, bring a pen and be inspired to explore the theme of confidence.
Cost: $8. COVID-19 conditions may apply.
Where: Bendigo Library, Activity Room 1, 259 Hargreaves Street, Bendigo
When: Wednesday, January 25, 7pm to 9pm.
EVENING DANCE
Join in with the Spring Gully Dance Committee for an evening of music and dancing.
This event will feature a supper of biscuits, tea and coffee.
CD music. All welcome.
Admission $7.
Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, January 21, 7.30pm to 11pm.
FUNDRAISER CONCERT
Peter Sheahan's Walk Ups have been raising money for charities for more than 10 years.
This weekend door proceeds will go towards Motor Neurone Disease.
There will be performances by John K, Peter Sheahan, Leigh Bice, Terry Andison, Graham Hall, Evelyn Sheahan, John Tehan, Ken Jones, Debbie Penhall, Ken Bice, Dee Heart, Keven Moore and more.
There will also be poetry, yarns, and a raffle.
$10 per head.
Meal bookings 5443 8166 - meals between noon to 2pm and 5.30pm to 9pm.
For table bookings, Peter 0400 076 634 or 0407 059 480.
Walk up artists welcome, please register your act at 12.30pm.
Where: All Seasons Hotel, McIvor Road, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, 1pm to 5.30pm.
WATERSKI CHAMPIONSHIPS
Hosted over three days, the Australian Master Waterski Championships attracts the best three event skiers in the country.
The event also includes age groups from under 10 to over 65 as well as top national open men's and women skiers.
For further information email: craigsclc29@outlook.com
Where: Park Street, Bridgewater on Loddon.
Where: Friday, January 27 to Sunday, January 29.
LUNAR NEW YEAR
Celebrate Lunar New Year at the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, which will welcome in the Year of the Rabbit with various activities throughout the week.
There will be opportunities to watch dragon and lion dances, give red envelopes, share in delicious meals, Origami and calligraphy demonstrations, Lucky Lunar Rabbit and friends, Bubble Tea Trucks, and animal blessings.
Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, Myers Flat.
When: Saturday, January 21 to Sunday, January 29.
PROBUS MEETING
The Probus Club of White Hills have their first meeting for 2023 next Tuesday.
How much do you know about our country and events?
This will be an opportunity to test your knowledge or learn something new at the Aussie Quiz.
All are very welcome.
There will be a catered for lunch after.
Bookings essential. Phone Bill or Melva on 5448 4558 or 0438 323 454.
Where: White Hills Sports Club Rooms, Scott Street.
When: Tuesday, January 24, 10am.
FUN DAY
Hosted by Loddon Campaspe Multicultural Service, this children's fun day will feature entertainment for all ages.
There will be water play, games, face painting, party bags and food.
All are welcome to attend.
For more information, contact Robyn on 5441 6644 or email r.matthews@lcms.org.au
Where: Long Gully Splash Park, Creeth Street, Bendigo.
When: Wednesday, January 25, 10am to noon.
NEWSTEAD LIVE
The Newstead Live Music Festival has been running for over twenty years.
The festival features a range of diverse, highly regarded international and national artists performing in live music venues.
There will be music for all ages and all genres.
For all information, tickets and a full program, click here.
Where: Various Locations in Newstead.
When: Until Monday, January 23.
SUMMER IN THE PARKS - OUTDOOR MOVIE
Enjoy a free movie night out with your family.
Bring along a picnic rug or chair and enjoy Sing 2.
Free event, no bookings required.
Alcohol and pet free.
Outdoor Cinema sessions are held as part of the Summer in the Parks program which can be viewed here.
Where: Cooinda Park, Norma Street, Golden Square.
When: Monday, January 23, 6pm to 8pm.
KENNINGTON RESERVOIR PARKRUN
Take to Kennington Reservoir this weekend and challenge yourself to a free and friendly 5km community event.
You are welcome to walk, run, jog or spectate, as long as you're having fun.
Where: Kennington Reservoir.
When: Every Saturday, 8am.
EXHIBITIONS
GURANGURR DJA DJA WURRUNG DJAYI
Djaa Djuwima is a permanent First Nations gallery on Dja Dja Wurrung Country that represents an important step towards reconciliation.
Djaa Djuwima means to 'show, share Country' in Dja Dja Wurrung language.
Gurangurr Dja Dja Wurrung Djayi celebrates works by 20 First Nations artists exploring connection to Country.
For further information, click here.
Where: Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Open daily from 9am to 5pm (except Christmas Day).
TREASURES OF DAI GUM SAN
Treasures of Dai Gum San is an exhibition that showcases the artistry within the renowned collection of Bendigo's Golden Dragon Museum.
The items featured focus within the Qing Dynasty (1644 - 1912) and show the symbolism and cultural significance of Chinese art and design.
From the 1870s, Bendigo's Chinese communities from Southern China participated in the Bendigo Easter Fair with costumes, music, lion dances and the Imperial dragons.
The Golden Dragon Museum was established in 1991 to house this collection.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, February 19, 2023, 10am to 5pm.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
Where: Upstairs Costume Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
PRIDE FESTIVAL
Aimed at youth, the Pride Festival Maryborough will be a space for anyone who identifies as LGBTQI+, family, friend and supporters.
The event will feature market stalls, entertainment marquee, food stalls, and much more.
For all information and to be involved with the event click here.
Where: Station Domain, Station Street and moving to Mill House 88-90 Burke Street, Maryborough.
When: Saturday, January 28, 11am to 6pm.
20th ANNIVERSARY
Hymns Alive will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Thursday, February 2nd.
The idea for Hymns Alive was conceived by a member of Connect Church, Marj Johnston, who missed singing the old hymns.
Marj Johnston suggested a need for a mid week meeting to be held where people could come together and enjoy praising God through the hymns of yesteryear.
But before that could happen an organist was needed.
Fortunately for the church, a talented organist, John Petrusma had moved to Bendigo and was looking for an opportunity to play hymns which were special to him.
John became the group's first organist and Marj our first song leader.
Spokesman for the group, Frank Kinsman, stresses that meetings are open to all who wish to attend, from all churches and walks of life.
The first meeting was a great success and we have enjoyed many wonderful meetings since that day.
There have been many challenges, such as COVID restrictions, but God has been faithful during these difficult times - and now attendance is between 60 - 70 people per meeting.
As well as enjoying the singing, inspiring speakers of all ages share their testimonies of how they have been able to overcome difficulties and encourage others to adopt a positive spirit.
Bendigo City Council have also supported the group by generously financing three buses which enable to pickup people who have no transport.
For more details on Hymns Alive and joining in celebrations, phone Allan 0408 510 882.
Over 30 volunteers ensure that people's needs are met and a delicious afternoon tea finishes off the afternoon well.
Where: Connect Church, 35 Solomon Street, Bendigo.
When: Thursday February 2nd, 1.30pm.
PYRAMID HILL ART COMPETITION AND SALES
The Pyramid Hill Art Competition and Sales is open to all and junior sections.
Guest judge is Geoff Paynter.
There is $4100 in prizes.
Entries close on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Entry forms and information is available from the Pyramid Hill Neighbourhood House or by phoning Anne on 0458 524 163 or by emailing: aegrogan16@gmal.com
Where: Pyramid Hill.
When: Friday, February 17 to Wednesday, February 22.
CASTLEMAINE STATE FESTIVAL
Now in its 47th year, The Castlemaine State Festival is launching its season with a preview event at Castlemaine Goods Shed on Saturday January 28th from 11am.
The launch will feature festival director Glyn Roberts presenting the 2023 program, which includes a vast range of free and ticketed events.
The program also features a new Festival Precinct that will bring Castlemaine alive with contemporary and classical music and performance.
The Castlemaine State Festival is unique in its diversity with the popular event drawing thousands of visitors from all over Australia and overseas to the regional town.
For further information on the launch and festival, click here.
Where: Castlemaine.
When: Saturday, January 28, 11am.
RAW COMEDY
The biggest comedy competition is coming to Bendigo, with tickets on sale now.
New comedians can deliver five minutes of their best original material in front of a live audience and judges from the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.
Past RAW Comedy winners include Luke Heggie, Hannah Gadsby and Josh Thomas, while past losers include Wil Anderson, Ronny Chieng, Tom Ballard, Celia Pacquola and Anne Edmonds.
Spots are already booking, and tickets will be limited.
This event is supported by Comedy Victoria and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.
For further information and tickets, click here.
Where: Hustler, 25 High Street, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, March 5, from 2pm - doors open 1pm.
BEER AND CIDER FESTIVAL
The Bendigo Craft Beer and Cider Festival is back for 2023, boasting some of the best brews from all across the country.
You will have an opportunity to meet the brewers, taste beers and ciders from all over, enjoy food trucks, listen to live music and be entertained by a range of activities.
Click here for further information and ticket prices - VIP tickets coming soon.
Where: Bendigo Racecourse, Heinz Street, Ascot.
When: Saturday, March 18, 11am to 7pm.
