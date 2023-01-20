Bendigo Advertiser
HOW THE BDCA TEAMS ARE TRACKING: Kangaroo Flat, Sandhurst, Strathdale, Strathfieldsaye, White Hills

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated January 21 2023 - 6:01pm, first published January 20 2023 - 1:00pm
Kangaroo Flat captain Jake Klemm.
