HOW THE BDCA TEAMS ARE TRACKING: Kangaroo Flat, Sandhurst, Strathdale, Strathfieldsaye, White Hills

The Roos are lurking ominously in third position on the ladder and certainly a dangerous proposition going forward given the calibre of match-winners they have with both bat and ball.
Whacked scores of 3-187, 1-127 and 3-270 in their past three games and have their two openers and No.3 batsman Daniel Barber (289), Chris Barber (237) and skipper Jake Klemm (243) with a combined 769 runs.
Saw just how damaging the Roos can be with the bat last Saturday in their crucial win over Bendigo when they needed just 25.4 overs to chase down the Goers' 6-184.
Hopefully, for the Roos' sake the foot concern that prevented Dylan Klemm from bowling last Saturday isn't overly serious given his importance to the bowling unit, which five times in their eight games has bowled their opposition out.
Great test of their mettle coming up on Saturday against the unbeaten Strathdale-Maristians.
SUMMARY:
Position - 3rd
Record - 6-2-1
Points - 39
Percentage - 1.56%
Net run-rate - +0.96
Toss record - 6-2
Bat 1st/2nd - 3/5
..........................................
BATTING:
Batting rank - 2nd
Runs per wicket - 31.68
Run rate - 5.13
Balls per wicket - 37.09
Centuries - 1
Half-centuries - 5
Ducks - 5
Batsmen used - 14
..........................................
BOWLING:
Bowling rank - 2nd
Runs per wicket - 20.34
Economy rate - 4.23
Strike rate - 28.84
Maiden percent - 7.76%
5 wicket innings - 1
Sundries - 111
Bowlers used - 10
..........................................
RUNS LEADERS:
Daniel Barber - 289
Jake Klemm - 243
Chris Barber - 237
Dylan Klemm - 147
Jack Rutherford - 111
..........................................
WICKET LEADERS:
Brent Hamblin - 14
Dylan Klemm - 11
Adam Burns - 11
Chris Barber - 10
Cameron Salmon - 7
..........................................
MVP LEADERS:
Chris Barber - 497
Dylan Klemm - 407
Brent Hamblin - 389
Jake Klemm - 333
Daniel Barber - 319
Certainly looked pre-season when the Dragons had secured the duo of Taylor Beard and Nick Gladman back to the club that they'd have a squad capable of being in the finals mix.
But the season just hasn't had any momentum behind it at all stemming back to round one when they were beaten by Golden Square by one run at home.
All-rounder Beard has been influential with both bat and ball in his return season from Echuca, leading the Dragons for both runs (248), which includes a maiden Sandhurst ton with his 102 n.o. against Bendigo in round eight, and wickets (12).
But there just hasn't been enough consistent contributors with the bat supporting Beard, with the Dragons having four times been bowled out for less than 150.
Batted first the least amount of any side having done so only twice and won just one toss in what has been one of those seasons so far where little has gone right.
SUMMARY:
Position - 9th
Record - 1-7-1
Points - 9
Percentage - 0.78%
Net run-rate - -0.58
Toss record - 1-7
Bat 1st/2nd - 2/6
..........................................
BATTING:
Batting rank - 9th
Runs per wicket - 17.71
Run rate - 3.86
Balls per wicket - 27.51
Centuries - 1
Half-centuries - 4
Ducks - 6
Batsmen used - 15
..........................................
BOWLING:
Bowling rank - 6th
Runs per wicket - 22.82
Economy rate - 4.31
Strike rate - 31.77
Maiden percent - 10.22%
5 wicket innings - 0
Sundries - 151
Bowlers used - 12
..........................................
RUNS LEADERS:
Taylor Beard - 248
Ash Gray - 175
Shane Robinson - 149
Joel Murphy - 136
Nick Gladman - 108
..........................................
WICKET LEADERS:
Taylor Beard - 12
Nick Gladman - 9
Will Barnham - 7
Liam Stubbings - 6
Ben Yarwood - 6
..........................................
MVP LEADERS:
Taylor Beard - 513
Nick Gladman - 313
Ash Gray - 290
Joel Murphy - 236
Liam Stubbings - 221
Once again, the same question that has been asked when it comes to powerhouse Strathdale-Maristians is being asked again - who can stop the Suns?
Nine rounds down and the Suns are yet to be beaten, with their overall record in the two-and-a-half seasons of the BDCA's one-day competition now 40 wins, three losses and five draws.
Of their eight wins so far this season - their round three game against Golden Square was washed out - they have won five batting first and three when chasing.
Haven't lost any more than eight wickets in an innings and have the best run-rate in the competition, scoring at 5.28 runs per over.
Consistent all-rounder Sam Johnston leads the BDCA bowling with 18 wickets, coach Grant Waldron and Daniel Clohesy are both in the top four run-scorers with 324 each and captain Cameron Taylor yet again leads the Addy MVP with 677 points.
SUMMARY:
Position - 1st
Record - 8-0-1
Points - 51
Percentage - 1.60%
Net run-rate - +1.09
Toss record - 6-2
Bat 1st/2nd - 5/3
..........................................
BATTING:
Batting rank - 1st
Runs per wicket - 33.19
Run rate - 5.28
Balls per wicket - 37.73
Centuries - 0
Half-centuries - 10
Ducks - 5
Batsmen used - 12
..........................................
BOWLING:
Bowling rank - 4th
Runs per wicket - 20.76
Economy rate - 4.36
Strike rate - 28.54
Maiden percent - 5.11%
5 wicket innings - 0
Sundries - 90
Bowlers used - 8
..........................................
RUNS LEADERS:
Grant Waldron - 324
Daniel Clohesy - 324
Cameron Taylor - 282
Jack Neylon - 174
James Barri - 112
..........................................
WICKET LEADERS:
Sam Johnston - 18
Cameron Taylor - 15
Jack Pysing - 12
Ben DeAraugo - 6
James Vlaeminck - 5
..........................................
MVP LEADERS:
Cameron Taylor - 677
Sam Johnston - 447
Grant Waldron - 379
Daniel Clohesy - 369
Jack Pysing - 268
Last season's runners-up are again ticking along solidly in their pursuit to go one better.
Only blemish so far has been a four-wicket loss to Strathdale-Maristians in round five.
Not a team of superstars, but a team that has 11 players led by long-time skipper Ben Devanny, who ticked over the 250-game milestone last month, go out every week and play their role.
Hold the mantle as the No.1 ranked bowling unit in the competition that takes a wicket every 15.47 runs and is the only team that has an economy rate of under 4.0 per over, with the Jets conceding just 3.61 runs per over.
Batting is also in very good nick as shown by averaging a score of 219 in the five games they have batted first.
SUMMARY:
Position - 2nd
Record - 7-1-1
Points - 45
Percentage - 1.80%
Net run-rate - +1.40
Toss record - 5-3
Bat 1st/2nd - 5/3
..........................................
BATTING:
Batting rank - 5th
Runs per wicket - 27.83
Run rate - 4.73
Balls per wicket - 35.33
Centuries - 0
Half-centuries - 7
Ducks - 5
Batsmen used - 13
..........................................
BOWLING:
Bowling rank - 1st
Runs per wicket - 15.47
Economy rate - 3.61
Strike rate - 25.70
Maiden percent - 12.30%
5 wicket innings - 0
Sundries - 68
Bowlers used - 7
..........................................
RUNS LEADERS:
Ben Devanny - 263
Pat Felmingham - 236
Tim Wood - 181
Chathura Damith - 147
Campbell Love - 144
..........................................
WICKET LEADERS:
Chathura Damith - 16
Savith Priyan - 15
Ben Devanny - 10
Jed Rodda - 10
Darcy Hunter - 10
..........................................
MVP LEADERS:
Ben Devanny - 498
Chathura Damith - 497
Savith Priyan - 357
Campbell Love - 324
Darcy Hunter - 324
Certainly a huge bonus for the Demons with the earlier than expected returns of Rhys Irwin and Brayden Stepien from football injuries.
And despite missing the early part of the season, neither have missed a beat, with Victoria Country representative Stepien crunching 358 runs, which includes the season's highest score of 144 against Golden Square, while Irwin has 15 wickets.
Strong sign for the Demons last week that without either of their regular opening batsmen in Stepien or Wian Van Zyl they were still able to compile a winning score against Eaglehawk to move onto the cusp of the top four with their ledger now at 5-4 following a 0-2 start to the season.
Clearly have the talent to be a handful against any opposition and have the most players in the competition to have made a score of at least 50 with six - Stepien, captain Mitch Winter-Irving, Gavin Bowles, Van Zyl, Ben Irvine and Caleb Barras.
SUMMARY:
Position - 5th
Record - 5-4
Points - 30
Percentage - 0.97%
Net run-rate - +0.08
Toss record - 4-5
Bat 1st/2nd - 3/6
..........................................
BATTING:
Batting rank - 4th
Runs per wicket - 27.73
Run rate - 5.04
Balls per wicket - 33.00
Centuries - 1
Half-centuries - 8
Ducks - 6
Batsmen used - 17
..........................................
BOWLING:
Bowling rank - 9th
Runs per wicket - 28.47
Economy rate - 4.91
Strike rate - 34.78
Maiden percent - 5.66%
5 wicket innings - 1
Sundries - 123
Bowlers used - 13
..........................................
RUNS LEADERS:
Brayden Stepien - 358
Mitch Winter-Irving - 255
Gavin Bowles - 231
Wian Van Zyl - 190
Ben Irvine - 147
..........................................
WICKET LEADERS:
Rhys Irwin - 15
Gavin Bowles - 9
Riley Fitzpatrick - 8
Mitch Winter-Irving - 7
Nick Wallace - 5
..........................................
MVP LEADERS:
Gavin Bowles - 451
Mitch Winter-Irving - 445
Brayden Stepien - 408
Rhys Irwin - 350
Wian Van Zyl - 310
