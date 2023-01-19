LAWN BOWLS: Dragons on fire at Junior Provincial titles in Daylesford

THE Bendigo Dragons under-18 bowls team won a thriller of a final against the Northern Flyers to be crowned the annual Junior Provincial Tournament champions on Wednesday.
Played over three rinks of six ends, the Dragons edged out the Flyers 14-12 in the final at Daylesford Bowls Club.
Bendigo qualified for the final after winning its three pool games against Ballarat (38-33), Goulburn Murray (42-33) and Gippsland (52-13).
The Dragons were skipped by the trio of captain Nick Rowley, Brock Keenan and Sam Nemeth.
"It was a phenomenal effort by the team. It's a young group of kids with the oldest being 16, so we were underdogs, but they all bowled really well," Dragons' manager Steph Priest said.
Winning team - Nick Rowley (captain), Seth Bird, Zav Fuller, Brock Keenan, Lachie Robertson, Jess Podesta, Sam Nemeth, Siobhan Hayes, Seth Fuller, Eli Fuller, Brad Fuller and Cynthia Wah.
The Dragons will hold their singles tournament next Wednesday at Bendigo.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.