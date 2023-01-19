Bendigo Advertiser

LAWN BOWLS: Dragons on fire at Junior Provincial titles in Daylesford

Updated January 19 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 1:09pm
The Bendigo Dragons with the Flapper Family Shield after winning the Junior Provincial Tournament at Daylesford on Wednesday. The Dragons beat the Northern Flyers 14-12 in the final. Pictures by Bendigo Dragons

THE Bendigo Dragons under-18 bowls team won a thriller of a final against the Northern Flyers to be crowned the annual Junior Provincial Tournament champions on Wednesday.

