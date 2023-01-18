BDCA T20: Jets improve to 2-0 with 28-run win over Suns

A HALF-CENTURY and two wickets to all-rounder Chathura Damith was the highlight performance of Strathfieldsaye's BDCA Twenty20 win over Strathdale-Maristians on Wednesday night.
The Jets improved to 2-0 in Pool A, while the Suns - who fielded an inexperienced team at Canterbury Park - are now 1-2 after being bowled out when chasing for the second week in a row.
The Jets compiled 8-146 batting first, which featured a top score of 51 n.o. from Damith.
Coming in at 4-69 in the 11th over, Damith batted through the remainder of the innings, with his 51 coming off 34 balls and featuring plenty of big hitting with four sixes - the last of which came off the final ball of the innings bowled by James Schischka (0-23).
Earlier, the Suns' first wicket came via a brilliant piece of fielding by James Barri to dismiss Jets' opener Pat Felmingham (14).
Fielding at mid-off, Barri had to run with the flight of the ball and then dive one handed to secure the catch off Jack Pysing, who was the Suns' leading wicket-taker with 3-30.
Pysing's 3-30 also included the wicket of No.3 marquee player Matthew Hinks (38).
Following his unbeaten 51 with the bat, opening bowler Damith later claimed 2-15 with the ball for the Jets to help bowl the Suns out for 118 in the 19th over.
Damith removed both Suns' openers Daniel Clohesy (13) and captain Jack Neylon (1).
Skipper Darcy Hunter (2-26) and Ben Devanny (2-4) also snared two wickets for the Jets.
Devanny removed both Grant Waldron (19) and James Barri (7) in the one over he bowled.
William Purcell with 30 off 17 balls, which included a pair of sixes, was the best with the bat for the Suns, who are in the unfamiliar position of sitting at the bottom of the Pool A ladder, while the Jets are in top spot.
