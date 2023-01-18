Bieleny takes out Jack Davey 5000m title

UNIVERSITY'S Mike Bieleny marked an emphatic victory in Tuesday night's running of the Jack Davey 5000m championship for athletes at the Flora Hill track.
A field of four ran the 12 1/2 lap showdown at the Retreat Road complex.
It was a University quinella as Bieleny won in 18:30 from clubmate David Cripps, 19:48.
Next best were Larry Abel, running on invitation basis in 23.31, and University's Charles Chambers, 26.17.
The 5000m championship honours one of Bendigo's greatest athletes.
From 1946 to '56, Davey dominated the Bendigo championships at one, three or five-mile distances.
He was fourth in the six-mile at the 1950 Empire Games, now Commonwealth Games, in Auckland, New Zealand.
He racked up more than 25 years as a committee member for Bendigo Regional Athletics and was a long-time secretary of Bendigo Harriers.
Inducted to the Bendigo Sports Star of the Year Hall of Fame in 1997, Davey was trackside for Tuesday night's race and presentation.
Results from Tuesday night's racing:
Jack Davey 5000m championship:
Mike Bieleny 60, University 18:30.77; David Cripps 51, Uni. 19:48.44; Larry Abel 57, Inv. 23:31.24; Charles Chambers 69, Uni. 26:17.80.
Mixed 3000m:
Tom Garry 30, Inv. 12:05.46; Josh Fagan 28, Inv. 12:45.31; Vanessa Garry 30, Inv. 12:51.51; Greg Hilson 53, South Bendigo 13:03.56; Paul Viggers 55, Inv. 13:14.56; Lisa Wilkinson 54, Uni. 13:39.43; Richard Marchingo 60, Bendigo Harriers 13:56.19; Nadene Macdonald 43, BH 15:35.49.
Mixed 1000m:
Charlie Fells 11, Bendigo Little Athletics 3:36.54; Felix Burgess 10, BLA 3:48.18; Jack Norris 12, Inv. 4:21.37; Kyle Hilson 25, SB 4:27.36.
Meanwhile, race seven in the 36th edition of the Bendigo Athletics Club's distance series will be raced on Thursday from 7.15pm in Flora Hill.
Athletes will race 1200m heat at the Retreat Road complex.
After this race there will be a break because of the Steigen Victoria Country field and track titles on January 26 to 28 at Geelong's Landy Field.
There are 10 rounds in the distance series of which athletes vie to qualify for the George Flack Final (1000m) on March 2.
