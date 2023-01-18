Bendigo Advertiser
Bieleny takes out Jack Davey 5000m title

By Nathan Dole
Updated January 19 2023 - 9:56am, first published 9:51am
Bendigo athlete Mike Bieleny. File picture: NED BUCKELL

UNIVERSITY'S Mike Bieleny marked an emphatic victory in Tuesday night's running of the Jack Davey 5000m championship for athletes at the Flora Hill track.

