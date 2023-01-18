BDCA T20: Keighran, Donegan, Thurston lead Redbacks to big win over Square

A TRIO of starring performances with the bat and ball from Zane Keighran, Harry Donegan and Josh Thurston helped to deliver Bendigo United its first win of the BDCA's Twenty20 competition on Wednesday night.
The Redbacks were comfortable 68-run winners over Golden Square at the QEO in their Pool B clash.
Batting first, the Redbacks' total of 4-161 was built on the back of a 125-run opening partnership between marquee player Keighran and Donegan.
Keighran's 73 was his second half-century of the competition for the Redbacks, backing up his 78 in Bendigo United's loss to Sandhurst in its first game.
The classy Keighran - who is playing his club cricket this season with Melbourne - had a strike rate of 140.3 with his 73 coming off just 52 balls with four fours and three sixes.
Keighran was in ominous touch from the outset after hitting Golden Square captain Scott Trollope (2-29) for six off the third ball he faced.
Donegan also churned out a half-century with 56 off 44 balls (four fours, two sixes).
It took Golden Square until the 15th over to break up the opening partnership when Keighran was the first wicket to fall.
Keighran's innings came to an end when he was caught in the deep by Connor Miller off spinner Mat Christie (1-18).
Donegan batted through until the 18th over before he was the second wicket to fall with the score on 139 when dismissed by Trollope.
The 125-run opening partnership between Keighran and Donegan was enough on its own to beat Golden Square by 32 runs, with Square crawling its way to 8-93 in reply.
The player chiefly responsible for putting the clamps on Golden Square was the Redbacks' Thurston.
The fifth bowler used, Thurston delivered the outstanding figures of 4-6 off four overs, with all his wickets Square's top four batsmen - Liam Smith (26), Trollope (22), Kayle Thompson (3) and Lachlan Saunders (2).
Thurston struck immediately when he dismissed Trollope, caught by wicket-keeper Steve Barrett, with the first ball he bowled to end the 38-run opening partnership between he and Smith.
He took a wicket in each of the four overs he bowled.
Apart from Trollope and Smith, the only other player to score in double figures for Golden Square was Christie (19).
While Bendigo United has squared its ledger at 1-1, Golden Square is now 1-2.
Golden Square's final game of the T20 competition will be played against Sandhurst on February 2.
Bendigo United will be back in action when it plays Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park next Wednesday.
