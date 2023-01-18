Tennis coaches undergo role reversal

THERE was a change in roles for the Bendigo Tennis Association's new coaching team on Wednesday.
Instead of delivering their own quality programs, the members of the GIANT Tennis coaching team were the ones being mentored.
Doing the coaching was world-acclaimed international coach, Argentinian Martin Rocca.
The talented and experienced coach has plied his trade across the world, most notably in his home country, Spain and the United States, and is highly regarded as an educator and communicator.
Rocca, whose passion is junior coaching programs, has been travelling the nation in the lead up to the Australian Open, conducting workshops for coaches across the country.
He will be one of four international speakers at Tennis Australia's Grand Slam Coaches Conferences in Melbourne on January 23.
Tennis Australia coach education specialist Paul Aitken, who has been travelling with Rocca, said his visit to Bendigo was a unique opportunity for local coaches to benefit from his wisdom.
"Martin is the director of a coaching business in Spain and really specialises in youth development," said Aitken, a former Bendigonian.
"He's coached all over the world, all sorts of academies - New York, Spain and he's originally from Argentina, but resides mainly in Spain.
"His passion is development from (ages) three to 16, working with raw beginners and helping them to love the game and the tennis life.
"It's only a select group of coaches in Australia he is working with and Aidan Fitzgerald and Brandt Fleming (from GIANT Tennis) have been exemplary in leading the game here in Bendigo, so it was a pleasure to get Martin to come down here and help out."
The timing of Rocca's visit could not have been more opportune, with GIANT Tennis only this week taking over as the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre official coaching team.
Led by co-founders and directors Fitzgerald and Brandt, an enthusiastic team includes long-time and celebrated Bendigo tennis coach Stephen Storer and an ultra-enthusiastic band of assistant coaches.
Fitzgerald said Rocca had presented a thought provoking and pretty much 'back-to-basics' session.
"It was a new way of thinking, trying to bring perceptual skills back into tennis, teaching some basics that we probably took for granted when we were younger," he said.
"It was a great learning experience for the coaches that were here. My head is sore from trying to take it all in.
"For some of these coaches, it's their first job and it's a great experience getting them to work with kids and aspiring young tennis players and they really relate well to the younger kids.
"Martin has given us all plenty to think about how we are going to approach coaching kids."
GIANT Tennis, which has signed a three-year coaching contract, offers a wide variety of programs, including Hot Shots, junior and adult coaching, cardio tennis, holiday programs and squads.
Fitzgerald, who boasts extensive coaching experience at all levels, and played US college tennis and toured Europe, is rapt to be helping lead a young and vibrant team at the Nolan Street centre as the official coaching team.
"It's a great opportunity we have here. We're excited not only about what could happen here (at the BRTC), but also Bendigo tennis," he said.
"We have other venues as well, so we need to look at how we incorporate this place into our other communities and locations like Maiden Gully and South Bendigo.
"But we have got a few exciting things coming up in terms of ideas to really make this place start buzzing."
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.