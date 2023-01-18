Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Exciting Sanderson-trained colt continues Sydney build-up

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 19 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 8:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teenagers Ryan and Abby Sanderson with the exciting pacing colt Dangerous, who notched up his fourth win from six starts, at Swan Hill on Wednesday night. The siblings both drove winners on the program.

SYDNEY-bound Dangerous continued his warm-up for a tilt at next month's NSW Derby with another emphatic victory at Swan Hill on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.