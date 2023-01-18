Exciting Sanderson-trained colt continues Sydney build-up

SYDNEY-bound Dangerous continued his warm-up for a tilt at next month's NSW Derby with another emphatic victory at Swan Hill on Wednesday night.
The star Shane Sanderson-trained colt rolled straight to the front from his barrier two draw and was rarely pressured in winning by nine-metres over Heaven Attracts, with the Colin Godden-trained Ajay Breeze Rose a further five-metres away in third.
Young driver Ryan Sanderson upped the tempo on Dangerous on the home corner and he was quickly able to put his rivals to the sword and cap an exceptional performance.
It was the son of star US stallion Sweet Lou out of the mare Ark Monroe's fourth win in only six starts and his second straight since returning from a spell following his second placing in the Group 1 Nutrien Equine Alabar Farms 2YO Pacing Colts and Geldings Final at Sydney's Menangle track in August.
The only other start he hasn't won was a third in the heat, also at Menangle.
Following his stunning 18-metre win at Cobram earlier this month, Charlton trainer Shane Sanderson declared Dangerous the most promising horse he had trained.
"I think he's got the potential to be right up there with the best of them (Derby contenders)," he said.
"He's certainly the best horse I've had and he should go a fair way.
"We've been up there (Sydney) before for the Group 1 race last year and he was really good.
"He handled himself very well and should be better this time."
Next up for Dangerous, who was a $1.04 favourite on Wednesday night, is the $100,000 Group 2 HRC Caduceus 3YO Classic at Melton on January 28.
READ MORE:
While it was Ryan Sanderson, who did the honours in the sulky aboard Dangerous on Wednesday, as opposed to his sister Abby, who steered the colt to his last victory at Cobram, there was still joy for the younger sibling at Swan Hill.
Seventeen-year-old Abby notched up her third win of the season by piloting Catalpa Rescue to a narrow win, giving the Charlton-based stable a race-to-race double.
The promising three-year-old also made it back-to-back wins after breaking his maiden at Cobram when driven by Ryan.
Nineteen-year-old Ryan had to settle for the second in the race, beaten only by a short half head on the Ashleigh Markham-trained Magic Matteo.
A double for trainer Shane Sanderson was his third from his last four trips to the racetrack with two or more horses entered.
Also at Swan Hill, Benji Hall continued his bright form since joining the Alex Ashwood stable at Bendigo by making it back-to-back wins.
The seven-year-old trotting gelding won on debut for his new stable by leading all the way at Maryborough on January 5 and was able to do the same again on Wednesday in scoring a comfortable 7.6-metre win.
His win formed part of a driving double for Ashwood, who steered the three-year-old debutant Edwarde Grange to victory later in the night for Sutton Grange owner, trainer and breeder Clive Henderson.
It was Ashwood's sixth driving win of the new season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.