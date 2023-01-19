The Bendigo-based executive director of a small new rare earths and mineral sands mining company with several exploration leases in rural Victoria is upbeat about the prospects of both his business and the industry generally in the state.
ACDC Metals raised $8 million through an initial public offering last month and on Tuesday listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with a market capitalisation of $14 million.
"The rare earth market is strong. And Victoria could have a really big role to play," executive director Mark Saxon says.
"We're kind of sitting in the beach area of what was an ancient ocean, and the wave action of the beach deposited these heavy mineral sand deposits."
ACDC now has several exploration leases - in western Victoria, near Douglas and Watchem, and at Goschen, south of Swan Hill, where Australian rare earths and mineral sands miner VHM has its "flagship project".
VHM listed on the ASX on January 9 with a market cap of $265 million.
The Goschen zone was first explored by Rio Tinto - then known as CRA - in the 1980s and 1990s, Saxon says.
"They drilled the first holes, and made the first discoveries. And then companies like ours - and VHM and Astron - another public company doing similar things - have gone back to try to determine if they can be mined.
"We know the mineral sands are there. We don't know if they can be mined economically. So that's the job we're all doing at the moment."
In addition to its mining plans, ACDC Metals has an exclusive licence for rare earth extraction technology from Canadian company Medallion Resources, which Saxon was CEO of until recently.
ACDC hopes to offer the "fast-track" process - a combination of chemistry and engineering which extracts rare earths from the Monazite component of mineral sands - to other miners at an industrial facility.
While any actual mining is still years away, the company - named with an eye on the energy transition the world faces - is "very pleased to be underway".
"I think we can be very successful," Saxon says.
"Certainly we'll be spending lots of money in those northern regions and starting to get work done so I think that's good for us and good for the regions as well.
"And hopefully we're successful in finding something which perhaps one day can be a mine."
