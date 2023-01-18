Victoria Country women advance to ACCC semis, Podosky fires with the bat

BDCA players Sarah Mannes and Kate Shallard are one win away from playing in the Australia Country Cricket Championships women's grand final.
The Victoria Country women's side defeated the ACT in their final pool match on Wednesday to secure second place on the ladder and a semi-final date on Thursday with South Australia Country.
Minor premier New South Wales Country tackles Queensland Country in the other semi-final.
The two semi-final winners meet in Friday's grand final at Phillip Oval in Canberra.
Victoria Country had to defeat the ACT to ensure it finished inside the top four.
Shallard opened the bowling with her spinners and produced another tidy spell. The left-armer conceded just 20 runs from her four overs.
Victoria Country restricted the ACT to 5-130.
In reply, Victoria Country cruised to 2-131 with nine balls to spare. Mannes and Shallard weren't required to bat.
Bendigo United's Miggy Podosky was in fine form with the bat for the Philippines on Wednesday.
Podosky made 38 against the ACT- the second-highest individual total for the Philippines for the carnival.
Batting at number five, Podosky hit three fours and two sixes in his 53-ball innings.
Chasing the ACT's total of 242, the Philippines finished 126 all out.
The undefeated Victoria Country men's squad, which includes BDCA duo Cameron Taylor and Brayden Stepien, had the bye on Wednesday.
The Vics return to action against Western Australia Country on Thursday before facing the ACT on Friday.
One win out of the two matches is likely to be enough for the Victoria Country men to claim the title.
The top team on the ladder at the conclusion of the championships is crowned premier.
Meanwhile, the Victoria Country under-17s tackle the Northern Territory in Thursday's resumption of the national championships in Hobart.
The Victoria Country squad, which includes Bendigo United's Henry Edwards and Strathdale-Maristians' Brodie Reaper, has a 2-0 record after two rounds.
