Victoria Country women advance to ACCC semis, Podosky fires with the bat

By Adam Bourke
Updated January 18 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 5:16pm
Victoria Country women's squad members Kate Shallard and Sarah Mannes. Picture contributed

BDCA players Sarah Mannes and Kate Shallard are one win away from playing in the Australia Country Cricket Championships women's grand final.

