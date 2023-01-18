Capitals, injuries pose challenges for Spirit in WNBL

The Bendigo Spirit's run of bad luck with injuries and illness looks set to continue, with co-captain Kelsey Griffin in doubt for Thursday night's WNBL home game against the University of Canberra Capitals.
Hamstring tightness forced Griffin to limp from the court during the Spirit's shock 92-85 loss to the Capitals in Canberra last week.
She played in the Spirit's win over Adelaide on Saturday night, but she's not 100 per cent fit.
Coach Kennedy Kereama said the club was awaiting scan results before making a final decision, but he confirmed Griffin's status for Thursday night was "unlikely".
Griffin's battle with injury comes on the back of a calf injury to guard Tessa Lavey.
Lavey continues to make progress, but she won't play against the Capitals.
On a positive note, youngster Piper Dunlop will return to the team after missing a few weeks because of concussion protocols.
"We want to make sure when we put Tessa on the floor that she's ready to play the rest of the season,'' Kereama said.
"If we were playing finals this week, she'd probably be right to go, but we want to play the long game here and make sure she's right.
"Piper has come back in great shape and we're looking forward to having her back on the roster.
"We've had COVID, we've had infections, we've had injuries, we've had the works - we haven't played one game with our full team this season and there's every chance we'll go through the whole season without that happening.
"We just have to adjust and we're lucky that we have created an environment where we have a lot of players at our disposal.
"Everyone has done a great job to work hard to make sure they're in the right shape mentally and physically."
The fact the third-placed Spirit lost to the previously winless Capitals still doesn't sit well with the team.
The way the group bounced back a few days later to defeat Adelaide left Kereama confident his side can get the job done against the Caps this time around - with or without Griffin.
"Our intent to defend and play the way we want to play was very different from the Canberra game to the Adelaide game,'' Kereama said.
"Our performance (against Canberra) was less than desirable, but we proved to ourselves that we can pull ourselves out of that and play some good, team basketball.
"We got back to our core values. We're a defensive team, we like to extend our pressure up the floor, we're good in transition and we're a hard team to defend when we share the ball and execute offence. That's what we did against Adelaide.
"We now have better knowledge of Canberra and how they want to play, and that's a big help when you're a defensive team.
"We can be a much better team than we were the last time we played them and that's the challenge that's been set."
Thursday night's game between the Spirit and Capitals at Red Energy Arena starts at 7pm.
