Capitals, injuries pose challenges for Spirit in WNBL

By Adam Bourke
Updated January 18 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
Spirit star Kelsey Griffin continues to battle hamstring soreness. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

The Bendigo Spirit's run of bad luck with injuries and illness looks set to continue, with co-captain Kelsey Griffin in doubt for Thursday night's WNBL home game against the University of Canberra Capitals.

