BAGSHOT greyhound trainer Lee Moore will fulfill a career ambition when he ventures to Sydney this weekend for the Group 1 National Derby Final at Wentworth Park with Lawless.
Moore has long dreamed of having a runner in a Group 1 feature up north.
He came close last year, contemplating a derby start with the smart Orlando, who went on to run in the $300,000-to-the-winner Australian Cup Final at The Meadows about a month later.
Twelve months on and Moore has not only ticked off his goal of a Sydney Group 1 starter, but is in with a chance of success in the $100,000 feature.
Lawless, by Unlawful Entry out of Hillside Lady, advanced to the final following a successful hit-and-run mission last Friday, finishing second in the first of five derby heats behind Go Bears.
It continued a solid run of form for the brindle dog, which has reaped a tidy four wins and four placings from his last eight runs, stretching back to mid-November.
Moore is relishing the opportunity of a second trip to Sydney in a week.
"I always wanted to go up there with Orlando, but when it got close, you start thinking it's too much mucking around, too far, too much work," he said.
"I said to myself, ''you're always going to go, but you never do', so I bit the bullet and ended up going this time.
"We're paying $10 or $12, so it's not as though we are favourites, but it was a good effort. He's still only a young dog and he'd never been to Wentworth Park.
"I would have liked to have gone up there and trialled, but I just didn't have time.
"By the time he raced at Ballarat (on January 4) and had to go, we only had a week, but his first go up there (to Wentworth Park) turned out okay."
Moore has been thrilled with the progression of Lawless, a winner at his second race start at Bendigo last June and placed top-three in his first three runs before a pair of unplaced efforts at The Meadows after being thrown into the deep end.
"He's always looked like being a good dog, but he's finally getting around to actually doing it, whereas early on he would miss the start a bit and run wide and things like that," he said.
"But the last couple of months he's really knuckled down and become quite solid.
"It's not so much a turnaround, it's just experience.
"He trialled the house down from the word go and ran super times every now and then and occasionally would put it all together in a race.
"I went to Melbourne probably too early with him (start number four). I gave him a few runs down there thinking he was good, but he missed the start and got caught wide and just didn't do too much.
"We went back to Shepparton and those places for him to work it out.
"It was really only after Ballarat, when he went really quick over there, that I started thinking about the derby."
Lawless will have every chance after drawing box two. Three of his career wins and three placings have come after jumping from box one or two.
"Box two is a good draw for him, we can't complain about that," Moore said.
"There were five heats and two of them went pretty quick and they (Rockstar Apollo and Victa Damian) have drawn three and five.
"You don't want to be out wide there at Wentworth Park from what I saw last week, it's very difficult to get across if you've drawn wide."
A tilt at the derby in Sydney comes 11 months after Moore's sixth placing in the Australia Cup Final with Orlando, an obvious career highlight.
While comparisons between the two dogs are often a topic of conversation, Moore gave the edge to Orlando, who, despite some health issues, has gone on to win 18 of 54 starts, including his most recent at Shepparton on Boxing Day.
The trainer hopes the gap between the two might narrow by Saturday night.
"Orlando has had lots of issues. He was better early, but then he got crook and never came back quite as good as he was going to be," he said.
"We had our five minutes of fame with Orlando - now we get another five.
"This bloke (Lawless) has had nothing go wrong. Touchwood he keeps going."
