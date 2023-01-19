HOW THE BDCA TEAMS ARE TRACKING: Bendigo, Bendigo United, Eaglehawk, Golden Square, Huntly North

Season got off to a flyer for the Goers winning their first three games, but have since gone 2-4 over their past six to be now just holding onto their spot in the top four by percentage.
Was a huge coup pre-season for the club with the return of James Ryan from Essendon and the No.3 batsman is revelling in his first season as Goers' captain.
Is the competition's leading run-scorer with 502 at an average of 71.7, which includes five scores over 50 from his nine innings and a highest of 102 made against Sandhurst on January 7.
Have only been bowled out once so far, while the Goers also have Kyle Chant (105 n.o. v Huntly North) with a century to his name.
Dylan Johnstone (13) and Bailey Goodwin (12) have combined or 25 wickets for the Goers, who it's hard to argue about fourth position being a fair reflection given they are 0-3 against the three teams above them - Strathdale-Maristians, Strathfieldsaye and Kangaroo Flat.
SUMMARY:
Position - 4th
Record - 5-4
Points - 30
Percentage - 1.10%
Net run-rate - +0.22
Toss record - 4-5
Bat 1st/2nd - 4/5
..........................................
BATTING:
Batting rank - 3rd
Runs per wicket - 30.39
Run rate - 5.25
Balls per wicket - 34.74
Centuries - 2
Half-centuries - 6
Ducks - 5
Batsmen used - 12
..........................................
BOWLING:
Bowling rank - 8th
Runs per wicket - 27.54
Economy rate - 4.93
Strike rate - 33.51
Maiden percent - 6.61%
5 wicket innings - 1
Sundries - 130
Bowlers used - 11
..........................................
RUNS LEADERS:
James Ryan - 502
Kyle Humphrys - 236
Kyle Chant - 146
Bailey George - 142
Nathan Fitzpatrick - 129
..........................................
WICKET LEADERS:
Dylan Johnstone - 13
Bailey Goodwin - 12
Kyle Humphrys - 8
Bailey George - 6
Nathan Fitzpatrick - 6
..........................................
MVP LEADERS:
James Ryan - 607
Kyle Humphrys - 456
Dylan Johnstone - 371
Bailey George - 307
Nathan Fitzpatrick - 304
Been an up-and-down season for the Redbacks so far that started with four losses in a row, then three consecutive wins and now defeats in their past two games.
As a result of the inconsistency the Redbacks are eighth on the ladder and two games outside the top four.
Have batted first in eight of their nine games, but it has been a grind with the bat for much of the season that began on day one when the Redbacks were bowled out for 99 by Eaglehawk.
Only have No.3 Riley Treloar (218) with more than 200 runs, with only he (twice), captain Clayton Holmes (one) following a delayed start and opener Tom Starr (one) having made scores above 50.
Despite just three wins for the season, the Redbacks do have the No.3 ranked bowling attack that has a strong focus on spin, with three of their top-four wicket-takers all tweakers - Marcus Magniameli (11), Henry Edwards (11) and Will Thrum (9).
SUMMARY:
Position - 8th
Record - 3-6
Points - 18
Percentage - 0.91%
Net run-rate - +0.14
Toss record - 7-2
Bat 1st/2nd - 8/1
..........................................
BATTING:
Batting rank - 8th
Runs per wicket - 19.12
Run rate - 3.94
Balls per wicket - 29.14
Centuries - 1
Half-centuries - 3
Ducks - 2
Batsmen used - 19
..........................................
BOWLING:
Bowling rank - 3rd
Runs per wicket - 20.97
Economy rate - 4.11
Strike rate - 30.60
Maiden percent - 11.44%
5 wicket innings - 1
Sundries - 95
Bowlers used - 11
..........................................
RUNS LEADERS:
Riley Treloar - 218
Clayton Holmes - 188
Tom Starr - 158
Jake Thrum - 146
Miggy Podosky - 137
..........................................
WICKET LEADERS:
Marcus Mangiameli - 11
Henry Edwards - 11
Sam Langley - 10
Will Thrum - 9
Miggy Podosky - 8
..........................................
MVP LEADERS:
Marcus Mangiameli - 348
Miggy Podosky - 327
Henry Edwards - 315
Jake Thrum - 286
Sam Langley - 240
Season started on a positive note for the Hawks with an away 20-run win over Bendigo United.
But have registered wins over only Huntly North and Golden Square since to be nine points outside the top four.
Coach Cory Jacobs in his return season has led the way with the bat with 284 runs, while positives with the ball have been the performances of spinners Nathan Walsh and Fletcher Good.
In his first season in the first XI young leg-spinner Good has snared 10 wickets and after crossing from Sandhurst during the off-season fellow tweaker Walsh has been a solid acquisition with 12 scalps already.
A couple of highlights earlier in the season that would have brought a smile to the Hawks' faithful with Harvey White and Taj Taylor - the sons of former Eaglehawk players Matt White and Shane Taylor - both making their first XI debuts.
SUMMARY:
Position - 7th
Record - 3-5-1
Points - 21
Percentage - 0.96%
Net run-rate - -0.43
Toss record - 3-5
Bat 1st/2nd - 3/5
..........................................
BATTING:
Batting rank - 7th
Runs per wicket - 20.85
Run rate - 4.00
Balls per wicket - 31.30
Centuries - 0
Half-centuries - 5
Ducks - 10
Batsmen used - 16
..........................................
BOWLING:
Bowling rank - 5th
Runs per wicket - 21.73
Economy rate - 4.25
Strike rate - 30.67
Maiden percent - 12.11%
5 wicket innings - 1
Sundries - 108
Bowlers used - 14
..........................................
RUNS LEADERS:
Cory Jacobs - 284
Ben Williams - 182
Angus Chisholm - 133
Nick Farley - 131
Cam McGlashan - 114
..........................................
WICKET LEADERS:
Nick Farley - 13
Nathan Walsh - 12
Fletcher Good - 10
Aaron Monro - 6
Cory Jacobs - 5
..........................................
MVP LEADERS:
Nick Farley - 451
Cory Jacobs - 399
Nathan Walsh - 313
Aaron Monro - 261
Fletcher Good - 253
Only half-a-game outside the top four, so still very much right in the hunt to challenge for their first finals berth since 2018-19.
Captain Liam Smith is in fine form with the bat with his tally of 276 runs including 204 in his past three hits helping him to a season average of 55.2, while opener Scott Trollope (248 runs and 15 wickets) has been consistent with both bat and ball.
Apart from Smith and Trollope, opener Jack Keating (169) is the only other player with more than 100 runs so far, while the trio of Lachlan Ross, William Bowles and Lachlan Saunders have all been given their first cracks in the A grade this season as the club balances challenging for a finals berth while also having an eye on the future.
SUMMARY:
Position - 6th
Record - 4-4-1
Points - 27
Percentage - 0.81%
Net run-rate - -0.56
Toss record - 2-6
Bat 1st/2nd - 4/4
..........................................
BATTING:
Batting rank - 6th
Runs per wicket - 22.63
Run rate - 4.08
Balls per wicket - 33.30
Centuries - 0
Half-centuries - 4
Ducks - 11
Batsmen used - 19
..........................................
BOWLING:
Bowling rank - 7th
Runs per wicket - 27.98
Economy rate - 4.53
Strike rate - 37.04
Maiden percent - 10.59%
5 wicket innings - 0
Sundries - 67
Bowlers used - 12
..........................................
RUNS LEADERS:
Liam Smith - 276
Scott Trollope - 248
Jack Keating - 169
Jake Higgins - 89
Scott Johnson - 88
..........................................
WICKET LEADERS:
Scott Trollope - 15
Connor Miller - 8
Kayle Thompson - 7
Scott Johnson - 6
Liam Smith - 5
..........................................
MVP LEADERS:
Scott Trollope - 583
Liam Smith - 446
Connor Miller - 261
Jack Keating - 229
Scott Johnson - 218
After an exodus of experienced players during the off-season it was always going to be a tough slog for the young Power.
Heading into round 10 the Power are still chasing their first win, while they have already undergone a captaincy change with Sandun Ranathunga taking over from the departed Adam Ward.
All-rounder Ranathunga has dug in with the bat and his 236 runs from nine hits includes three half-centuries in his past five innings, while he is also the side's leading wicket-taker with nine scalps bowling his spin.
With such a young bowling attack it has proven more of a challenge in particular with the ball for the Power, who in their five games bowling first have conceded an average score of 248 - one of which was the reduced to 35 overs per side match against Golden Square last weekend.
SUMMARY:
Position - 10th
Record - 0-9
Points - 0
Percentage - 0.40%
Net run-rate - -2.27
Toss record - 4-5
Bat 1st/2nd - 5/4
..........................................
BATTING:
Batting rank - 10th
Runs per wicket - 14.88
Run rate - 3.74
Balls per wicket - 23.86
Centuries - 0
Half-centuries - 5
Ducks - 13
Batsmen used - 20
..........................................
BOWLING:
Bowling rank - 10th
Runs per wicket - 37.62
Economy rate - 5.70
Strike rate - 39.57
Maiden percent - 5.78%
5 wicket innings - 0
Sundries - 154
Bowlers used - 13
..........................................
RUNS LEADERS:
Sandun Ranathunga - 236
Ryan Grundy - 176
Shane Gilchrist - 150
Adam Ward - 147
Abe Sladden - 90
..........................................
WICKET LEADERS:
Sandun Ranathunga - 9
Shane Gilchrist - 8
Archer Billings - 4
Flynn Campbell - 4
Jack Wilson - 3
..........................................
MVP LEADERS:
Sandun Ranathunga - 461
Shane Gilchrist - 320
Ryan Grundy - 246
Adam Ward - 202
Kyen Burrill-Grinton - 143
..........................................
Tomorrow - Kangaroo Flat, Sandhurst, Strathdale, Strathfieldsaye, White Hills.
