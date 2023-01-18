Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Insurers and vehicle repairers still addressing January 2 hail storm damage

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated January 18 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jesse Bryan from Bendigo Denton Solutions assesses the hail-pocked bonnet of a car damaged in the January 2 storm. Picture by Darren Howe

While the region was buffeted by strong winds and experienced power outages as a result of the thunderstorm that rolled over the state on Tuesday, there were relatively few reports of major damage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.