Agriculture Victoria warns bird owners and farmers of disease like avian influenza

Updated January 18 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:00pm
Poultry farmers, and bird and backyard chook owners are warned to be aware of and take action against emergency diseases. Picture by Pixabay

Agriculture Victoria is urging bird owners to help prevent emergency animal diseases through the routine use of biosecurity measures at home, sales, bird shows and race events.

