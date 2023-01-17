THUNDERSTORMS and lightning delayed the final three races on the program at Cranbourne on Tuesday night, but it did not stop some Bendigo region participants from putting a win on the board.
The combination of Shelbourne trainer Kate Hargreaves and reinswoman Shannon O'Sullivan continued their strong early season partnership by scoring a win with Boak in the NR up to 50 pace.
It followed a weather delay, which resulted in the race being put back 35 minutes.
A confident frontrunning drive by 23-year-old O'Sullivan ensured a convincing 3.3-metre victory, making it three-on-the-trot for the six-year-old son of Village Jolt out of the mare Moriva.
Two of those victories have been achieved this season (the other in December) and have helped contribute to a tally of four wins and three placings from only 12 runners for the 31-year-old trainer.
A solid night for Hargreaves and O'Sullivan included a second placing with Wipe The Canvas and a third with Our Art Christian, who was attempting back-to-back successes following his victory at Geelong on January 11.
The wins continued to flow for 23-year-old reinsman Jack Laugher, who scored his 14th for the season, aboard Tyabb Wonder.
It was Laugher's first drive on the six-year-old mare, trained at Tyabb by Geoffrey Clout.
Earlier in the night, Strathfieldsaye trainer Julie Douglas notched up her third win of the season courtesy of a maiden win by the three-year-old filly Nothingbutwaves.
The daughter of Yankee Rockstar out of the mare Somedreamsomewhere was driven by John Caldow.
The region's leading stable will look to build momentum with three runners at Kilmore on Thursday night, including Modern Jive, Hesastar, Roll With Ron, ahead of a big Ballarat Pacing Cup night on Saturday.
