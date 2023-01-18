LVFNL: Seven recruits sign on for Bulldogs in LVFNL in pursuit of that elusive flag

PYRAMID Hill has landed seven recruits ahead of the 2023 Loddon Valley league season as it continues to hunt that elusive drought-breaking premiership.
The Bulldogs, who will again be led by coach Nathan Fitzpatrick, were beaten in the preliminary final by Bridgewater last year in a disappointing end to 2022 that had followed a 15-1 home and away season.
The signings for the Bulldogs include two players coming out of the Bendigo league - Castlemaine's Declan Slingo and South Bendigo's Jesse Sheahan.
"Declan is still only 21, but has quite a bit of senior experience in the Bendigo league at Castlemaine. He will come in and play a mid/forward role for us," said Fitzpatrick, who is also a cricket team-mate of Slingo's at Bendigo.
"Jesse played the second half of last year as an intercept defender at South Bendigo and he enjoyed that, so that's what I've got him penciled in as."
The Bulldogs also have two former players returning to the club in Zach Alford and Jaryd Wishart.
Alford is a 2019 premiership player with North Bendigo, while Wishart is a former skipper of the Bulldogs who is returning to Mitchell Park from Koondrook-Barham.
"Zach had a car accident a while back and broke his hip. He has now recovered from that and brings with him that premiership experience from North Bendigo," Fitzpatrick said.
"Similar to Declan, he will play a midfield/forward role for us and Jaryd will play across half-forward."
The Bulldogs - who won their last senior flag in 1950 - have also signed Tom McGregor from the Mallee Eagles and brothers Tom and Darcy Hetherington from Murrabit.
The addition of McGregor to play a key defender role is timely given the departures at the Bulldogs include backman Jake Willcocks, while Fitzpatrick says the Hetherington brothers will provide Pyramid Hill with some versatility.
"We've wanted to bulk up our midfield, which we've done with a couple of our signings," Fitzpatrick said.
"I felt we already had a fairly good defensive unit, so to add in Tom and Jesse to play back there as tall defenders will give us some more options with our match-ups."
As well as Willcocks, departures from the Bulldogs at this stage are Ben Dalton and the Dickens brothers, Braidy and Ryley.
Key forward Braidy Dickens, who is looking to head overseas, has kicked 168 goals in his three seasons at the Bulldogs and twice been their leading goalkicker (2019 and 2021).
The Bulldogs have the bye in round one before taking on Calivil United away in their first game on April 15.
Fitzpatrick indicated the prospect of the Bulldogs' re-starting their under-18 team was "looking promising".
