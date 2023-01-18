Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

LVFNL: Seven recruits sign on for Bulldogs in LVFNL in pursuit of that elusive flag

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated January 18 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Slingo (No.19) from Castlemaine is among seven new recruits for Pyramid Hill in the Loddon Valley league. Picture by Peter Weaving
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.