Bendigo Advertiser
Photos

Rain ruins Marong-Mandurang clash as Rams and Crows cruise to T20 wins

By Adam Bourke
Updated January 18 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sedgwick marquee player Zac Sims puts everything into this delivery against Bendigo Strikers in EVCA Twenty20 action. Picture by Darren Howe

The battle for top spot in pool two and a berth in the Emu Valley Cricket Association Twenty20 grand final will go down to the wire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.