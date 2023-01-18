Rain ruins Marong-Mandurang clash as Rams and Crows cruise to T20 wins

The battle for top spot in pool two and a berth in the Emu Valley Cricket Association Twenty20 grand final will go down to the wire.
Tuesday night's round four clash between unbeaten teams Marong and Mandurang was washed out after heavy rain fell at the completion of the Panthers' innings.
That result left Mandurang with three wins and a draw from its four preliminary matches.
Marong needs to defeat Sedgwick in next Tuesday's final round to have any chance of reeling in a Mandurang side that has the bye.
Mandurang leads the Panthers by 15.61 points. To make up that margin, Marong would need to make more than 160 runs and take all 10 Sedgwick wickets.
United has already qualified for the grand final as the winner of pool one.
Mandurang was on track to defeat Marong in round four after it restricted the Panthers to 130 all out.
James Bailey (3-22) and Callum Thompson (3-23) bowled well for Mandurang, with Thompson's three wickets coming in the space of four balls in the 17th over.
Mandurang completed the Marong innings by taking a team hat-trick across the final three deliveries of the 20th over.
Alex Gorrie (33 off 24 balls) and Andrew Gladstone (32 off 29 balls) were best with the bat for the Panthers.
The other two round four games played on Tuesday night did get completed.
In pool two, Sedgwick scored a six-wicket win over Bendigo Strikers, while in pool one, Spring Gully defeated California Gully by 31 runs.
Sedgwick's Josh Cleary (3-19) and Caleb Robson (2-8) did a great job with the ball to help the Rams restrict the Strikers to 9-132 from 20 overs.
Strikers' skipper Albin Benny led the way for his side with 39 off 30 balls, while Jomy Antony made 30 off 21 deliveries.
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
The Strikers were 2-95 before losing 7-33 late in their innings.
The Rams didn't muck around in their run chase.
Nick Scullie made 38 off 36 balls, while his opening partner Lucas Bladwin added 26 off 18 balls.
All of Jordan Ilsley's 18 runs came via sixes - three of them in the space of seven balls.
Andrew Cussen whacked seven boundaries in his unbeaten 34 off 23 balls as the Rams cruised home in the 16th over.
Andrews Cherian (2-31) was the only multiple wicket-taker for the Strikers.
The Spring Gully versus California Gully clash turned into a battle of Strathdale-Maristians team-mates.
Ben DeAraugo was Spring Gully's marquee player and James Barri was Cal Gully's marquee player and they both produced brilliant knocks.
DeAraugo opened the batting for the Crows and smashed 62 off 35 balls.
He hit one six and nine boundaries, including four fours in one over off Barri's bowling.
Lachlan Brook (26) and James Fox (26 not out) made valuable contributions in the Crows' score of 8-164.
James Austin (2-19) was the pick of the Cobras' bowlers, while Barri finished with 2-37 off his four overs.
The Cobras made a sluggish start to the chase, scoring 28 runs off the first six overs.
With the run rate required quickly advancing north of 10, Barri did his best to bat the Cobras back into the game.
He hit six fours and three sixes on his way to 61 off 37 balls before falling to DeAraugo (1-5).
Opener Jaidyn Taylor (40 off 45 balls) was the only other Cobras' batter to score more than 12 in a team total of 7-133.
Crows' skipper Rhys Webb (1-7 off three overs) tightened the screws early, while Jimmy Webb claimed 3-41 from his four overs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.