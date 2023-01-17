Nervous wait for Buchanan ahead of world cross-country championships

BENDIGO athlete Andy Buchanan is awaiting a call from Athletics Australia on whether he will race in next month's world cross-country championships.
Buchanan, 31, was fifth in last Sunday's 10km selection race at Canberra's Mount Stromlo.
The national 10km cross-country champion in 2017 and '18, Buchanan put in another superb effort against a field that included Olympians, Commonwealth Games representatives, and previous world XC titles runners.
The gun runner from Bendigo University Pride completed four laps of the purpose-built course in the national capital in 29.43 minutes.
Buchanan marked the second marathon of his career when he was seventh at last year's Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Jack Rayner's hot streak rolled on in Canberra.
After a year in which he broke the Australian 10,000m and 10km road records, Rayner also won the Zatopek 10 track classic at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
Rayner took charge on lap two at Mt Stromlo and fought on for victory in 29.26 from training partners Matt Ramsden, 29.29, and Brett Robinson, 29.37.
The top three earned automatic selection for the world titles.
Another three can be added to the men's open 10km at selectors' discretion.
Athletes to feature in the top 10 on Mount Stromlo were Rorey Hunter, 29.40; Andy Buchanan, 29.43; Jackson Sharp, 29.45; Andre Waring, 30.05; Sam McEntee, 30.46; James Hansen, 30.25; and Ethan Wyatt-Smith, 30.29.
Meanwhile, Newcastle's Rose Davies captured the women's open 10km in a time of 33.33 from Leanne Pompeani of NSW, 33.41, and South Australia's Caitlin Adams, 33.46.
Davies and Buchanan are both coached by Scott Westcott.
Sunday's racing included the under-20 6km in which Bendigo University's Tullie Rowe clocked a fine time of 23.55 to be 14th in a race won by Victoria's Amy Bunnage in 20.22.
The World Athletics Cross-Country Championships will be run from February 17 to 19 at Bathurst.
