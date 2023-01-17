Bendigo Advertiser

Nervous wait for Buchanan ahead of world cross-country championships

By Nathan Dole
January 18 2023 - 8:30am
Andy Buchanan finished fifth in last Sunday's 10km selection race at Canberra's Mount Stromlo.

BENDIGO athlete Andy Buchanan is awaiting a call from Athletics Australia on whether he will race in next month's world cross-country championships.

