Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Gisborne woman dies in Meredith pile-up, Ballarat driver interviewed

By The Courier
Updated January 18 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 8:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Specialist police arrive at the scene of a three-car fatality, which happened just before dawn along the Midland Highway. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

A 29-year-old woman from Gisborne has died after she was injured in a three-car crash in Meredith before dawn on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.