A 29-year-old woman from Gisborne has died after she was injured in a three-car crash in Meredith before dawn on Tuesday.
Police said she was a passenger in a small white Suzuki Ignis and died at the scene.
The driver was a 32-year-old Gisborne man. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers said it is believed a silver Holden Commodore on the Midland Highway ran into the back of the Suzuki - which then collided with a Toyota Hilux at the intersection of McLeod Street just after 6am.
The Commodore driver was a 24-year-old from the Ballarat suburb of Bonshaw and was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.
He was later interviewed by detectives and released pending further enquiries.
The Hilux driver (a 34-year-old from Barwon Heads) and his passenger (a 34-year-old Lethbridge man) were assessed at the scene and were not physically injured.
Detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances.
Police want anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.