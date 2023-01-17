Nevins makes WNCL debut for Victoria

Jasmine Nevins became the second Bendigo cricket product to represent Victoria at WNCL level when she made her state debut against Queensland on Tuesday.
Following in the footsteps of fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck, the Kangaroo Flat teenager didn't look out of place with the bat or the ball in the Vics' loss to Queensland at Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane.
Batting at number eight, Nevins walked to the crease in the 41st over with the Victorians in trouble at 6-141 and chasing quick runs.
Her first scoring shot at Women's National Cricket League level was a superb drive back past the bowler for four.
An over later she launched spinner Ruth Johnston straight back over her head for four.
Nevins' only fault shot was an attempted cut shot to a short, wide ball from Queensland opening bowler Courtney Sippel.
The ball was so wide that Nevins mistimed her shot and the ball ballooned to point and Nevins was out for 11 off 16 balls.
READ MORE: Nevins creates history in BDCA
The Vics finished 9-188 off their 50 overs.
In the field, Nevins was thrown the ball with Queensland within sight of victory.
She had the unenviable task of bowling to Australian Twenty20 squad member Grace Harris, who was in the mood to finish the game early.
Despite being on a hiding to nothing, Nevins bowled tightly, with the only boundary she conceded an outside edge from Harris that went to the third man fence.
She finished with the figures of 0-13 from three overs - a more than satisfactory first-up spell.
Harris made 71 off 56 balls as Queensland won by four wickets in the 40th over.
On Tuesday's performance, Nevins should keep her spot in the Victorian team for Thursday's return bout with the Queenslanders in Brisbane.
