Bendigo Advertiser

Edwards puts South Australian batters in a spin at national championships

By Adam Bourke
Updated January 17 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:45pm
Henry Edwards continued his good form for Vic Country in Hobart.

Bendigo United leg-spinner Henry Edwards spun Victoria Country to victory on day two of the national under-17 cricket titles in Hobart.

