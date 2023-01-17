Edwards puts South Australian batters in a spin at national championships

Bendigo United leg-spinner Henry Edwards spun Victoria Country to victory on day two of the national under-17 cricket titles in Hobart.
After taking two wickets on day one, Edwards claimed 3-31 off 10 overs as Victoria Country defended its total of 8-197 to improve to 2-0.
Edwards bowled with great control during his unchanged spell, with the South Australian batters unable to score off him until midway through his third over.
For the second day in a row, Edwards and fellow BDCA product Brodie Reaper combined to take a wicket when Reaper took a nice catch at mid-off.
Edwards clean bowled SA number four Kyle Adams for 20 and had Will Young caught in the deep in the 30-run victory
Earlier in the day, Edwards was the third-highest scorer for Vic Country. Batting at number eight, Edwards made 29 off 28 balls, including two fours and one six. Reaper batted at number five and made six before being stumped.
Wednesday is a rest day.
