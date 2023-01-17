Bendigo region pacers, trotters target cups at Ballarat

STAR Strathfieldsaye-trained pacer Torrid Saint will take aim at this Saturday's Group 1 Ballarat Pacing Cup (2710m).
The Julie Douglas-trained seven-year-old, runner-up in last year's Inter Dominion Pacing Championship, is part of a crack field for the $150,000 feature, highlighted by Rock N Roll Doo, I Cast No Shadow and recent Cup winners Major Meister, who won at Cranbourne and Bendigo, and Cranbourne, who won at Shepparton last weekend.
Torrid Saint, who missed last week's Group 2 Shepparton Gold Cup, will be having his first run since finishing 11th in the Group 2 Bendigo Pacing Cup on January 7.
Last year's Group 3 Yarra Valley Pacing Cup winner will be driven by Jack Laugher and has drawn barrier four.
The Douglas stable will potentially have two runners in the race, with Interest Free, who has drawn barrier one, the emergency.
The four-year-old gelding was third behind Cranbourne and reigning Inter Dominion champion I Cast No Shadow at Shepparton last week, beating home Ballarat Cup contenders Max Delight, Major Meister, Majestic Cruiser and Mach Dan, who have all drawn on the back row in Saturday night's race.
Meanwhile, the Bendigo region will be represented in the Group 3 E. B. Cochran Trotters Cup (2200m) by Dont Care and Sundons Courage.
Eyeing next month's Group 1 Great Southern Star, the Kate Hargreaves-trained Dont Care is fresh from a last start win in the Group 3 Cobram Trotters Cup, which followed an impressive second in the four-year-old colts and geldings Vicbred Super Series final on New Year's Eve.
The Chris Angove-trained Sundon's Courage was a last start sixth in the Group 1 Maori Mile at Bendigo behind Aldebaran Zeus, who will be looking to add another feature race win at Ballarat.
The Cup marks the return of Inter Dominion Trotting Championship winner Just Believe, for Jess Tubbs and Greg Sugars.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.