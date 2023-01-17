Victoria Country men close in on ACCC crown

Victoria Country is the only undefeated men's team after round rounds of the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Canberra.
Victoria Country defeated the only other previously unbeaten team New South Wales Country by six wickets on Tuesday to be in pole position to claim the title.
The Victoria Country squad, which includes BDCA players Cameron Taylor and Brayden Stepien, have the bye on Wednesday before facing Western Australia Country on Thursday and the ACT on Friday.
The top team on the ladder at the completion of the competition is crowned the champion.
With Victoria Country's net run rate far superior that the rest of its rivals, it would probably have to lose both of its final two matches to fall from top spot.
Tuesday's win over NSW Country was set up by a brilliant bowling performance.
After winning the toss and batting, NSW Country made a solid start to be 0-32, but the first wicket sparked a collapse of 5-28.
NSW Country steadied to be 5-118, but another quick clump of wickets saw the Blues dismissed for 159 in the 43rd over.
Leg-spinner Taylor wasn't required to bowl in Tuesday's clash.
The chief wicket-takers were Jack Wrigglesworth (4-28) and in-form opener Cameron Wheeler (3-25).
In reply, Stepien fell cheaply for two and fellow opener Cameron Williams was dismissed for four to leave Vic Country 2-11.
Jordan Moran and Nathan Walsh rescued Victoria Country with a 132-run stand for the third wicket.
Moran ade 90 off 92 balls and Walsh finished unbeaten on 44, with the winning runs hit in the 31st over for the loss of three wickets.
It was another tough day in the field for Bendigo United's Miggy Podosky and his team-mates from the Philippines.
Western Australia Country made 7-368 and then bundled the Philippines out for 64.
Podosky has been his side's best bowler and he continued his solid form by taking 3-69 off his 10 overs.
He batted at number 10 and made a fourth-ball duck.
The Philippines play the ACT on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Victoria Country women's team, which features Golden Square's Sarah Mannes and Sandhurst's Kate Shallard, had the bye on Tuesday.
The Vics return to action on Wednesday morning with their final pool game against the hosts the ACT.
They have a 3-2 record and must defeat the ACT to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 competition.
The semi-finals are scheduled for Thursday, with the grand final to be played on Friday.
