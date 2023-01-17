Bendigo Advertiser

Victoria Country men close in on ACCC crown

By Adam Bourke
Updated January 17 2023 - 8:23pm, first published 4:43pm
BDCA representatives in the ACCC men's competition - Cameron Taylor, Miggy Podosky and Brayden Stepien. Picture by Travis Harling

Victoria Country is the only undefeated men's team after round rounds of the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Canberra.

