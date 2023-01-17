Bendigo Advertiser

Crucial round of BDCA Twenty20 matches

Updated January 17 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 4:00pm
Strathfieldsaye marquee player Matt Hinks made a big impact in theJets' win over White Hills last month. Picture by Noni Hyett

Strathfieldsaye can move a step closer to a BDCA Twenty20 grand final berth when it tackles Strathdale-Maristians at Canterbury Park on Wednesday night.

