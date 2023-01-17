Crucial round of BDCA Twenty20 matches

Strathfieldsaye can move a step closer to a BDCA Twenty20 grand final berth when it tackles Strathdale-Maristians at Canterbury Park on Wednesday night.
Strathdale's shock loss to White Hills last week left the Jets as favourites to advance from pool A.
With the Suns fielding an inexperienced side that is without regulars - Cam Taylor, Linton Jacobs, Ben DeAraugo, Sam Johnston and James Vlaeminck - the Jets should get the points.
Two pool B matches will be played at the QEO this week.
On Wednesday night, Bendigo United and Golden Square will attempt to keep their slim finals hopes alive.
Both teams have already tasted defeat once this season and can't afford another loss.
On Thursday night, pool B leader Bendigo tackles an Eaglehawk side that holds a 0-1 record.
Having already beaten Sandhurst and Golden Square in the T20 format, the Goers would fancy their chances of collecting the points and moving to within one win of a grand final berth.
All three matches are scheduled to start at 6pm.
TWENTY20 RECORDS:
Pool A - Strathfieldsaye (1-0), Huntly North (1-0), White Hills (1-1), Strathdale-Maristians (1-1), Kangaroo Flat (0-2).
Pool B - Bendigo (2-0), Golden Square (1-1), Sandhurst (1-1), Bendigo United (0-1), Eaglehawk (0-1).
